Airwheel electronic folding smart bike R5, traditional and modern

When the rider get off work and feel tired because of strong pressure from work, he could opt to use the electric mode. This mode will require no force from the rider.

(firmenpresse) - In the sector of electronics, the ever-changing market is full of increasing competition. Any firm who intends to gain its footing in the market must keep itself innovative to be competitive. Once it loses the advantage of innovation, it will be left far behind its competitors. So does the sector of electronic scooters. Airwheel has been gaining its footing in the sector of electronic scooters with the help of its spirit of keep innovative. Actually, to be modern is not necessary a best way to keep innovative. At times, it is another way to keep innovative to back to be traditional. Airwheel newly developed electric assist bike R5 bears a strong testament to this statement.



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Check Airwheel Products Here:

amzn.to/2hoKlIv

amzn.to/2gv20wB

amzn.to/2jjjGwH



Airwheel electric moped bike R5 are between traditional modern. Different from previous e-bikes by Airwheel, Airwheel R5 adopts the design of chains like the traditional bikes. That is why it looks traditional. This is not the whole story, for it keeps its previous electric modeAirwheel R5 is powered by electricity and at the same time it supports human mode. When the rider get off work and feel tired because of strong pressure from work, he could opt to use the electric mode. This mode will require no force from the rider. The rider can enjoy the easy riding without any labour. If he wants to work out, he can use the human mode. It saves much time and also serve to help the rider do exercise. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/818380801658097664



When it comes to its parameters, Airwheel city electric Bike R5 is still a magnificent vehicle. Its max speed reaches as much as 20 km per hour. With a full charge, it can cover some 100 km, which is sufficient for the one-day commute in the city. The power-assisted mode and the manual mode offer more options to the rider. Another draw of Airwheel R5 is its portable battery. The versatile battery can be used as power source of R5 and be used as a movable battery source for the mobile phone of the rider.





Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/11/2017 - 11:48

Language: English

News-ID 516897

Character count: 2602

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 78



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease