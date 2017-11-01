Vintage Leather Briefcase Retro Dispatch Bag Online Gift Shop Launched

Amazing Store Deals, an online gift shop, was officially launched. The e-shop features a large selection of retro and modern leather and canvas handbags, briefcases, and weekender bags, as well as custom pocket watches, pet supplies, and phone cases.

(firmenpresse) - Amazing Store Deals, an online gift shop offering a large collection of vintage leather bags, professional leather wallets, pocket watches, phone cases and other products, was officially launched.



More information is available at [https://amazingstoredeals.com](https://amazingstoredeals.com/).



Online shopping has grown considerably over the past decade, as more and more people prefer the convenience of purchasing different products from home. Review websites and user recommendations are now easily available, with recent studies showing that up to 90% of all clients have used online reviews or search engines to find products, businesses or services.



As a result of this growing interest in shopping from home, a wide variety of e-shops have started to appear, many of them featuring a specialized selection of products. Industry giants such as Amazon or e-Bay still account for a large portion of all online sales, but smaller, specialized shops have also seen a growth over the past few years.



The new US presidential policies could further benefit small business such as online e-shops. With the future US taxation and business policies expected to favor small businesses in the year to come, online shops could see an even sharper growth coupled with a reduction in prices.



Amazing Store Deals is a new online gift shop. The e-store features a wide selection of vintage leather and canvas handbags, duffle bags, briefcases, professional leather wallets, pocket watches, pet care items and more.



The main collection includes a wide range of handbags, briefcases, weekender bags and other travel equipment. Amazing Store Deals offers both retro and modern products, from retro vintage weekender bags, canvas messenger bags, and leather briefcases to multi-function handbags.



Amazing Store Deals also offers a variety of custom pocket watches. The models feature either family inlays such as dad or movie and literature themes like Harry Potter and Alice in Wonderland.





The e-store also features pet care products such as leashes and grooming brushes, and a wide selection of phone cases.



Interested parties can find more information by visiting the above-mentioned website.



For further details, please visit [https://amazingstoredeals.com](https://amazingstoredeals.com/).





More information:

http://https://amazingstoredeals.com/



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Amazing Store Deals

https://amazingstoredeals.com/

PressRelease by

Amazing Store Deals

Requests:

Amazing Store Deals

https://amazingstoredeals.com/



13200 Strickland Road

Raleigh

United States

Date: 01/11/2017 - 12:03

Language: English

News-ID 516899

Character count: 2660

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Amazing Store Deals

Ansprechpartner: Jason Gerald

Stadt: Raleigh



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 11/01/2017



Number of hits: 59



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease