Ascent Solar to Broaden Shareholder Communications

An Increase in Shareholder Interest Prompts New Communications Initiative to Leverage Growth and Revenue Opportunities While Offering Greater Transparency

(firmenpresse) - THORNTON, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCBQ: ASTI), a developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art, lightweight, and flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, announces that the Company, in response to an increase in shareholder inquiries, is launching a new communications effort intent on broadening the visibility of recent developments and its products, to better communicate available growth and revenue opportunities, and to promote greater transparency.

"It is our goal to improve communications for increased transparency and greater product education," said Victor Lee, CEO and President of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. "This effort will be supported by shareholder conference calls, new investor/shareholder contact forms, written corporate updates, management interviews, and video presentations to name a few."

The Company has experienced a substantial increase in shareholder inquiries. This interest partly follows the Company's recent progress in product testing by JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), expansion into more than 1,600 Verizon Wireless retail stores, and a drop in 3rd Quarter revenue compared to same period last year. Recent events such as these have brought management to the realization that a new communications initiative is required for increased transparency and education purposes. While the new communications effort is being launched to meet shareholders expectations, management anticipates that the effort will ultimately engender the interest of new investors, maintain the support of current shareholders, and grow its customer base."

Mr. Lee continued, "On one hand, we have seemingly simple but highly effective and advanced consumer products. On the other hand, we have very high-end solar products -- so advanced that they are being tested for deep space missions to Jupiter. While both are fundamentally the same base product, they feature a different encapsulation to allow use in wide ranging capabilities and applicability."

"Likewise, it is somewhat difficult for shareholders to completely grasp what is going on with our revenue fluctuation; particularly when we have broad retail relationships such as Fry's Electronics and Verizon Wireless stores. In addition, shareholders may not fully appreciate the possible causes of our current depressed market valuation. Most importantly, we want the market to clearly understand what our plans are to strengthen shareholder confidence during 2017."

Mr. Lee concluded, "We will announce each aspect of the new communications initiative as we roll it out. I'm most excited about delivering our first written corporate update and having a shareholder's conference call. We believe that there is a lot to be excited about the Company in 2017."

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a developer of thin-film photovoltaic modules using flexible substrate materials that are more versatile and rugged than traditional solar panels. Ascent Solar modules were named as one of the top 100 technologies in both 2010 and 2015 by R&D Magazine, and one of TIME Magazine's 50 best inventions for 2011. The technology described above represents the cutting edge of flexible power and can be directly integrated into consumer products and off-grid applications, as well as other aerospace applications. Ascent Solar is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado. More information can be found at and .

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

