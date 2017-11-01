lululemon, DICK's Sporting Goods, PetSmart and Johnston & Murphy Recognized as Innovative Industry Leaders

(firmenpresse) - NEUHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- Tyco Retail Solutions () today congratulates its customers, lululemon, DICK's Sporting Goods, PetSmart and Johnston & Murphy, on industry award recognition for retail innovation and store operational excellence.

The brands were honored with the Retail TouchPoints Store Operations Superstar Awards and the Innovative Retail Technologies Retailer Innovation Awards for exemplary innovation and leadership in 2016. These awards recognize retailers for successful innovative store operations strategies, and commitment to advancing the customer experience through the implementation of innovative technologies.

was recognized in the category of Inventory Optimization for its use of RFID technology to drive an exceptional guest experience. This pioneering athletic apparel leader sees inventory accuracy as a foundational need to deliver on their primary goal, the optimum guest experience with its brand. lululemon also identified RFID technology as a solution to some operational pain points with replenishment needs, and time-consuming transfer and shipping processes. Working with Tyco Retail Solutions, lululemon rolled out RFID technology to all 300 North American stores.

was honored in the category of Loss Prevention for its use of IP video surveillance and RFID technology for loss prevention in stores. This leading sports and fitness specialty retailer was an early adopter of both technologies, including Sensormatic Synergy storefront detection system, and DICK's innovative use of LP technologies to advance the shopper experience revolutionized how the company successfully utilizes new IoT store data.

won in the category of Customer Engagement for its rollout of ShopperTrak's People Counting & Conversion solution. The implementation of the traffic data solution allows North America's largest specialty pet retailer to effectively schedule store associate staff, drive conversion, drive performance, and ultimately provide a better customer experience.

earned recognition in the In-Store Operations category. This premium footwear, accessories and apparel retailer invested in ShopperTrak's People Counting & Conversion solution to better understand the number of shoppers visiting its stores, recognize peak periods, schedule staff appropriately, and optimize in-store operations. By leveraging the technology in this way, Johnston & Murphy is able to offer an exceptional in-store experience that is cornerstone to their success.

won in the Loss Prevention category. The company's innovative use of technology including migration to IP video, data analytics, EAS and RFID supports their overall LP strategy in protecting the brand. Leveraging RFID technology for LP drives a much bigger benefit beyond just shrink reduction, and is also foundational to the company's larger omni-channel initiatives and store fulfillment strategies.

"Implementing smart technologies that streamline store operations and elevate customer experience can have a huge impact on a retailers' business. lululemon, DICK's Sporting Goods, PetSmart and Johnston & Murphy are leading the industry with their progressive approach to creating differentiated shopper experiences," said Tony D'Onofrio, Chief Customer Officer of Tyco Retail Solutions. "It's an honor to partner with truly innovative retailers, and look forward to our customers' continued success."

To learn more about these award wins and successful store strategies, visit the and s websites.

Tyco Retail Solutions, part of Johnson Controls, is a leading provider of analytics-based Loss Prevention, Inventory Intelligence and Traffic Insights. Tyco's solutions provide real-time visibility and predictive analytics to help retailers maximize business outcomes and enhance the customer experience in a digitally-driven shopping world. With over 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, Tyco captures 40+ billion shopper visits annually to empower retailers with actionable insights to drive better operational performance. Worldwide, Tyco helps protect 80% of the world's top 200 retail chains with its premier Sensormatic®, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE® brands, as well as a full suite of premium safety and security solutions. For more information, please visit or follow us on , , and our .

