Valmet to supply automation to the new Ferrybridge 2 waste-to-energy facility in Knottingley, UK - marking the tenth order from Hitachi Zosen Inova

Valmet Oyj's press release on January 11, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. EET



Valmet will supply automation to Scottish and Southern Energy's new Ferrybridge

2 waste-to-energy facility in Knottingley, West Yorkshire, UK. The order was

placed by Hitachi Zosen Inova AG (HZI), the engineering, procurement and

construction contractor for the facility. This is the tenth time that HZI has

chosen Valmet's automation technology for its waste-to-energy plant projects.

With Valmet's advanced automation solutions, the facilities are able to reach

high process availability and extract maximum energy value from the thermal

treatment of the waste.



The order is included in Valmet's fourth quarter 2016 orders received. The value

of the order will not be disclosed. Typically, the order value of automation

system deliveries ranges from below EUR 1 million to EUR 3 million. The delivery

will take place in June 2017, and the system will be handed over to the customer

in July 2019.



"HZI is pleased to continue its cooperation with Valmet, building on our long-

standing relationship and the earlier success of both Ferrybridge 1 and previous

projects," says Douglas Else-Jack, Head of Supply Management at HZI.



"In the past ten years, HZI has repeatedly chosen Valmet's technology. Our team

has had excellent cooperation with HZI, leading to a framework agreement last

August. Also, the end customer, Scottish and Southern Energy, has good

experience with the Valmet DNA automation system at their Ferrybridge 1 plant.

Especially the system's management reporting tools, which make it stand out from

other automation systems on the market, have been really appreciated by the

operators," says Rene Neubert, Sales Director, Automation business line, Valmet.



Ferrybridge 1 and 2 operate with Valmet's automation



The Ferrybridge 2 power plant will be built next door to the recently completed



Ferrybridge 1 power plant that also uses the Valmet DNA system. Using a thermal

waste-to-energy process, the new plant will annually handle around 570,000

tonnes of waste-derived fuel from various sources, such as municipal solid

waste, commercial and industrial waste and waste wood. The plant will produce

enough energy to power around 170,000 homes. With a net energy efficiency of

31%, it will be on a par with its sister plant and also rank among the top

facilities in Europe.



Scottish and Southern Energy's new Ferrybridge 2 waste-to-energy facility in

Knottingley, West Yorkshire, UK, will be run with Valmet's automation

technology. It will enable the facility to reach high process availability and

extract maximum energy value from the thermal treatment of waste.



Details about Valmet's delivery



Valmet's delivery to control the new plant's boiler, flue gas treatment and

balance of plant will include a Valmet DNA automation system, an information

management system, field engineering, commissioning and training.



Information about the customer Hitachi Zosen Inova



Zurich-based Hitachi Zosen Inova (HZI) is a global leader in energy from waste

(EfW), operating as part of the Hitachi Zosen Corporation Group. Formed from the

former Von Roll Inova, HZI acts as an engineering, procurement and construction

(EPC) contractor delivering complete turnkey plants and system solutions for

thermal and biological EfW recovery. The company's customers range from

experienced waste management companies to up-and-coming partners in new markets

worldwide. HZI's innovative and reliable waste and flue gas treatment solutions

have been part of over 600 reference projects delivered since 1933.





VALMET

Corporate Communications





For further information, please contact:

Rene Neubert, Sales Director, Automation, Valmet, Tel. +43 664 3589473







Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies,

automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to

become the global champion in serving our customers.



Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper

production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced

services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our

customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and

energy.



Valmet's net sales in 2015 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000

professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to

moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is

in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.



Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal













