Ahlstrom Corporation STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE January 11, 2017 at 11:35
Decisions taken by Ahlstrom Corporation's Extraordinary General Meeting of
Shareholders
Ahlstrom Corporation's ("Ahlstrom") Extraordinary General Meeting of
Shareholders ("EGM") was held today on January 11, 2017.
Resolutions relating to the combination
a) Resolution on the merger
The EGM resolved to approve, in accordance with the merger plan, the combination
of Ahlstrom's and Munksjö Oyj's ("Munksjö") business operations through a
statutory absorption merger of Ahlstrom into Munksjö pursuant to the Finnish
Companies Act and approve the merger plan. The completion of the combination is
subject to, inter alia, the approval by the EGM of Munksjö as well as merger
control approvals from competition authorities. The registration of the merger
is expected to take place in the beginning of the second quarter of 2017.
In connection with the execution of the merger, the shareholders of Ahlstrom
shall receive as merger consideration 0.9738 new shares of Munksjö for each
share owned in Ahlstrom, that is, the merger consideration shall be issued to
the shareholders of Ahlstrom in proportion to their existing shareholding with a
ratio of 0.9738:1. In case the number of shares received by a shareholder of
Ahlstrom as merger consideration would be a fractional number, the fractions
shall be rounded down to the nearest whole number. Fractional entitlements to
new shares of Munksjö shall be aggregated and sold in the market and the
proceeds will be distributed pro rata to Ahlstrom's shareholders being entitled
to receive fractional entitlements. Any costs related to the sale and
distribution of fractional entitlements shall be borne by Munksjö.
b) Authorization of the Board of Directors to resolve on the distribution of
dividend
The EGM resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors to
authorize the Board of Directors to resolve, based on the audited financial
statements of Ahlstrom for 2015, by one or several resolutions, on the
distribution of an extra dividend in the total amount of maximum EUR 0.49 per
each outstanding share in the company (representing a maximum total amount of
approximately EUR 22,832,949 after excluding the treasury shares held by the
company) to the shareholders of Ahlstrom prior to the completion of the
combination. The extra dividend shall be paid prior to the registration of the
execution of the merger. The authorization shall be valid until the close of the
next Annual General Meeting of Ahlstrom.
Authorization of the Board of Directors to resolve on the issuance of shares to
the company free of charge
The EGM resolved in accordance with the proposal of the Board of Directors to
authorize the Board of Directors to resolve, by one or several resolutions, on
the issuance of new shares to the company free of charge for the purpose that
the company may dispose of such treasury shares pursuant to the company's Long
Term Incentive Plan 2014-2018.
The authorization shall consist of up to 230,000 shares in the aggregate. The
Board of Directors shall be authorized to resolve on all other terms and
conditions of the issuance of shares hereunder. The authorization shall be valid
for six (6) months from the close of the EGM but will, however, expire at the
close of the next Annual General Meeting, if any, at the latest. This
authorization shall not replace previous authorizations granted to the Board of
Directors.
In Helsinki January 11, 2017
Ahlstrom Corporation
For more information, please contact:
Juho Erkheikki
Investor Relations & Financial Communications Manager
Tel. +358 10 888 4731
Ahlstrom in brief
Ahlstrom provides innovative fiber-based materials with a function in everyday
life. We are committed to growing and creating stakeholder value by proving the
best performing sustainable fiber-based materials. Our products are used in
everyday applications such as filters, medical fabrics, life science and
diagnostics, wallcoverings, tapes, and food and beverage packaging. In 2015,
Ahlstrom's net sales amounted to EUR 1.1 billion. Our 3,300 employees serve
customers in 22 countries. Ahlstrom's share is quoted on the Nasdaq Helsinki.
More information is available at www.ahlstrom.com.
Notice to Shareholders in the United States
The new shares in Munksjö have not been and will not be registered under the
U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or under any of
the applicable securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United
States. The new shares in Munksjö may not be offered or sold, directly or
indirectly, in or into the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the
Securities Act), unless registered under the Securities Act or pursuant to an
exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and in
compliance with any applicable state securities laws of the United States. The
new shares in Munksjö will be offered in the United States in reliance upon the
exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act provided by
Rule 802 thereunder.
Munksjö and Ahlstrom are Finnish companies. Information distributed in
connection with the merger and the related shareholder votes is subject to
disclosure requirements of Finland, which are different from those of the United
States.
It may be difficult for Ahlstrom's shareholders to enforce their rights and any
claim they may have arising under the U.S. federal securities laws in respect of
the merger, since Munksjö and Ahlstrom are located in non-U.S. jurisdictions,
and all of their officers and directors are residents of non-U.S. jurisdictions.
Ahlstrom's shareholders may not be able to sue Munksjö or Ahlstrom or their
officers or directors in a court in Finland for violations of the U.S.
securities laws. It may be difficult to compel Munksjö and Ahlstrom and their
affiliates to subject themselves to a U.S. court's judgment.
