Kairtis Now Available at Wellness Forever Stores across Maharashtra

Kairali Ayurvedic Group

110074

(firmenpresse) - Delhi, December, 2016: Kairtis, a revolutionary break-through therapy for people suffering from joint related pains, by the Kairali Ayurvedic Group, is now available at 90 stores of Wellness Forever, a Mumbai based retail Pharmacy chain spread across key growth markets of Maharashtra like Mumbai, Pune & Thane.



Kairtis is a medicated oil with medicated Potli (Bundle) of Kolakulathadi Choornam pack, an Ayurvedic medicine inspired by a 5000 year age old pain relief procedure. The product is helpful in all types of joint related pains, arthritic pain (osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, other joint pains) and body aches.



Abhilash K R, Executive Director, Kairali Ayurvedic Group said, Through the Kairtis formulation, we have treated many cases of Joint pains, majorly Arthritis, effectively at our Centers and Resorts worldwide. Wellness Forever is the fastest growing chain with a footprint in every corner of Mumbai, Pune & Thane in Maharashtra and we are happy that through Wellness Forever, Kairtis will be able to reach out to a much larger audience.



Headquartered in Mumbai, Wellness Forever currently operates a chain of over 90 stores and operating 24*7 day and night in Mumbai, Pune and Thane.

Kairtis has been developed after noticing the escalation in Bone & Joint disorders over the years. It is specially formulated as an anti - inflammatory and analgesic.

We are very confident of the results and know that consumers will come to trust & love this product like we at Kairali have come to further added Mr. Ramesh.



About Kairali Ayurvedic Group

Kairali Ayurvedic Group established its first treatment centers in New Delhi in the year 1989. Kairali Ayurvedic Group was established on solid and trusted grounds of Ayurveda research. Since its inception, by Mr. K.V. Ramesh and Mrs. Gita Ramesh, Kairali has not only lived up to the expectations of its forefathers legacy but also developed its Infrastructure, Ayurvedic Medicines & Products to world class level.



Kairali has built on the achievements of its forefathers, developing its product infrastructure to make a diverse range of Ayurvedic medicines available to a multi-national audience.

Its signature Ayurvedic Health Retreat and multiple award winning Spa Resort - "The Ayurvedic Healing Village" is one of the leading Ayurvedic Spa Resort in Asia and among the best Wellness centers in the world. It is recently voted as "India's Leading Spa Resort" at the 23rd Annual World Travel Awards 2016, for the 2nd time in a row. The treatment centers can now be easily found throughout the globe and are industry favorite for education and staff training in Ayurveda.



About Wellness Forever Medicare Pvt. Ltd.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Wellness Forever has been formed by three well known entrepreneurs with a collective experience of over 100 years of operating profitable pharmacies. The company currently operates a chain of over 90 stores and operating 24*7 day and night in Mumbai, Pune & rest of Maharashtra. Wellness Forever aims to create Indias most respected chain of branded lifestyle pharmacies and wellness stores which will deliver customers unmatched performance in lowering healthcare cost, ensure availability of products and healthcare information.







More information:

http://www.kairaliproducts.in



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Kairali Ayurvedic Group established its first treatment centers in New Delhi in the year 1989. Kairali Ayurvedic Group was established on solid and trusted grounds of Ayurveda research. Since its inception, by Mr. K.V. Ramesh and Mrs. Gita Ramesh, Kairali has not only lived up to the expectations of its forefathers legacy but also developed its Infrastructure, Ayurvedic Medicines & Products to world class level.

PressRelease by

Kairali Ayurvedic Group

Date: 01/11/2017 - 12:26

Language: English

News-ID 516909

Character count: 3411

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Kairali Ayurvedic Group

Ansprechpartner: Kairali Ayurvedic Group

Stadt: Delhi

Telefon: +91-8826021114



Meldungsart: Produktinformation

Versandart: Veröffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 11.01.2017



Number of hits: 43



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease