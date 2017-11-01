US-based G&D Integrated chooses Ramco ERP for Logistics

Embarks on a digital transformation initiative to drive innovation and expand operations

(firmenpresse) - Morton, Illinois (USA)/Chennai, India  January 11, 2017  100-year-old specialized provider of transportation and logistics, G&D Integrated will embark on an enterprise-wide technology revamp with Ramco Systems ERP for Logistics suite.



Ramco Systems will implement its comprehensive Logistics ERP Suite covering Finance & Accounting, Customer Management, Supply Chain Management, and Warehouse Management in G&Ds 20+ facilities spread across North America. On go-live, the integrated system will help bring complete visibility to G&Ds business allowing G&D to make timely and informed decisions that can support planned business growth at G&D.



Speaking on this, Les Nelson, CFO, G&D Integrated, said, We were looking for an integrated technology solution that upgrades and improves our internal IT systems while also providing better access to data for our customers, so that our customers see the same real time data as we do. After spending considerable time looking at potential solutions, we chose Ramco ERP for Logistics because it provides a comprehensive suite on a unified technology platform with ample innovation and a simplified user experience. With Ramco, we will have a sound technology backbone to support our aggressive growth plans.



Virender Aggarwal, CEO, Ramco Systems, said, After winning the trust of logistics and 3PL companies in Australia, Asia and Middle East; we are excited to enter the U.S. logistics market with our G&D Integrated win. Our strategic focus to invest in carving a niche offering to address the logistics segment with a Cognitive ERP has been well received in the market. The comprehensiveness of the solution with built-in Finance and HR modules along with logistics specific features of Command Centre, HUB, and optimization engine for scheduling has helped in developing a unique value proposition in the market. We are confident that this win will further propel our growth both in logistics as a segment and the U.S. as a market.





Ramco Logistics Software is an integrated Cloud-based platform for Third Party Logistics, Freight Forwarders, and Parcel/ Courier service providers seeking a high-performance logistics software. An Integrated end-to-end solution that can link every stage of a logistics chain and bring all the functionalities under a single technology platform, which is flexible, scalable, cognitive, and ready to adapt to change is helping the solution attract customers, worldwide.







Ramco is a fast growing enterprise software player disrupting the market with its multi-tenanted cloud and mobile-based enterprise software in the area of HCM and Global Payroll, ERP and M&E MRO for Aviation. Part of the USD 1 billion Ramco Group, Ramco Systems focuses on Innovation and Culture to differentiate itself in the marketplace. On Innovation front, Ramco has been focusing on moving towards Cognitive and Robotic ERP with features such as Chatbots  which allows users to complete transaction using natural conversations; Mail It  transact with the application by just sending an email; HUB It - a one screen does it all concept built to address all activities of a user; Thumb It  mobility where the system presents users with option to choose rather than type values and Prompt It  a cognitive ability which will let the system complete the transaction and prompts the user for approval.



With 1600+ employees spread across 22 offices, globally, Ramco follows a flat and open culture where employees are encouraged to share knowledge and grow. No Hierarchies, Cabin-less Offices, Respect work and not titles, among others are what makes the team say, Thank God its Monday!

