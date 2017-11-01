Veritas Pharma Appoints Linda Sampson, President of Marapharm Pharma (CSE: “MDM”) to the Board of Directors of Veritas



(firmenpresse) -

VERITAS PHARMA APPOINTS LINDA SAMPSON, PRESIDENT OF MARAPHARM PHARMA (CSE: MDM) TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VERITAS



January 11, 2017, Vancouver, B.C. - Veritas Pharma Inc. (CSE: VRT; OTC: VRTHF; and Frankfurt: 2VP), (Veritas or the Company) announces the appointment of Linda Sampson as a Director of the Company.



Lui Franciosi commented: We are very pleased to welcome Ms. Sampson to the board of directors of Veritas Pharma and to have someone with Lindas experience joining the board of Veritas Pharma. Her intimate knowledge of the emerging cannabis industry and her experience in the equity market will be a significant asset as Veritas Pharma continues to advance its business objectives.

The Company also wishes to announce the resignation of Director Len Werden. The board and management would like to sincerely thank Len for his contribution to the development of Veritas and wish him well in his future endeavors.



Ms. Sampson brings a dynamic energy, a wealth of talent, and a multi-layered business expertise to the Company. She is a business start-up professional, with a history of ground-up to successful ventures. An accomplished sales professional, marketer, designer, developer with international experience, she brings superior business branding skills and internal administration expertise to Veritas. Ms. Sampson is currently president of Marapharm Ventures Inc. Marapharm is a developmental stage publicly traded medical marijuana company with operations based in British Columbia; Nevada and Washington in the United States.



Linda commented: I am impressed with the medical research being conducted by Veritas and its associates. I look forward to working the Cannevert group of scientists to help monetize their intellectual property which is currently being developed. I strongly feel that there are several synergies between Veritas and Marapharm which should result in a win-win for the shareholders of each



The Company is also pleased to announce that it is issuing 800,000 stock options at $0.45 with a one year term to directors, management and consultants.





About Veritas Pharma Inc.

Veritas Pharma Inc. is an emerging-stage pharmaceutical and IP development company, who, through CTL, is advancing the science behind medical cannabis. It is the Company aim, through its investment in CTL, to develop the most effective cannabis strains (cultivars) specific to pain, nausea, epilepsy and PTSD, solving the critical need for clinical data to support medical marijuana claims. CTLs unique value proposition uses a low-cost research and development model to help drive shareholder value, and speed-to-market. Veritas investment in CTL is led by strong management team, bringing together veteran academic pharmacologists, anesthetists & chemists. The company's commercial mission is to patent protect CTLs IP (cultivars & strains) and sell or license to cancer clinics, insurance industry and pharma, targeting multi-billion dollar global markets.



About Cannevert Therapeutics Ltd.

CTL is a private company owned by a unique group of chemists, pharmacologists, and other medical professionals. With offices located on the campus of the University of British Columbia, CTL has obtained permission from Health Canada to conduct research on cannabis strains. CTL has entered a funding agreement with Veritas where, upon advancing $1.5 million to CTL, Veritas will earn an 80% ownership interest in CTL. Although Veritas has advanced $750,000 to CTL, no ownership interest will be earned by Veritas until the entire $1.5 million is received. CTL has also entered a licensing agreement with Veritas, licensing Veritas to market all products developed by CTL.



Veritas Pharma Inc. is a publicly traded company which trades in three countries including Canada, on the Canadian Stock Exchange under the ticker VRT; in the United States, on the OTC under the ticker VRTHF; and in Germany, on the Frankfurt exchange under the ticker 2VP.



For more information, please visit our website: veritaspharmainc.com



On behalf of the Board of Directors

Veritas Pharma Inc.



"Dr. Lui Franciosi"

Dr. Lui Franciosi

President and Chief Executive Officer



Further information about the Company is available on our website at www.veritaspharmainc.com or under our profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the CSE website at www.thecse.com.



Investor and Public Relations Contact

Veritas Pharma Inc.

Sam Eskandari

Telephone: +1.416.918.6785

Email: ir(at)veritaspharmainc.com

Website: www.veritaspharmainc.com



The CSE has not reviewed, nor approved or disapproved the content of this press release.











PressRelease by

Veritas Pharma Inc.

Company information / Profile:Requests:







Date: 01/11/2017 - 11:44

Language: English

News-ID 516913

Character count: 4938

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Veritas Pharma Inc.

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 37



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease