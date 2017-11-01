Airwheel E series and R series to head for 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show

(firmenpresse) - 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show is approaching in days. This trade fair is intended for the firms in the sector of electronics and communications. Each year, a lot of worldwide famous enterprises come together in the trade show, in the hope of soliciting more co-operation with other firms and expanding their business on the international level. Airwheel, as one of the famous electronic scooter firms, is also going to attend 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show. Last year, its participation in 2016 CES brought its expected result and gained a lot of achievements with the help of CES. It is highly beloved that Airwheel will be a limelight once again in the trade show, for it has developed many new products, such as 2-wheeled electric scooter Z5, intelligent e-bike E3 and E6 and so on.



Compared with products on shown in 2016 CES, the products to attend 2017 CES have their own characteristics. This year, Airwheel seems to shift its focus to the products of e-bike, which is evidenced by its newly developed battery operated bicycle E3 and E6. The purpose of developing these e-bikes is to meet the demand of numerous ordinary people, most of whom commute a long distance between the workplace and the residence.



E-bike is easy to steer and economical. It by no means takes the user to learn it. Almost all can steer it within minutes. Economy of vehicle is another consideration when the user chooses a perfect vehicle. The electricity-powered vehicle is more economical than those which are powered by gasoline like cars. It does not only save much money but also makes a lot of contribution to the environment in the city. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/818380801658097664





The e-bike is the current direction of Airwheel electric self-balancing scooter. The final goal is to offer an economical and eco-friendly vehicle to the user. While it is realising its personal relevance, Airwheel never forgets its social relevance. The electric assist bike will speak volumes about it in 2017 CES.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Country: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





