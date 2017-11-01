Best-Selling Clear Makeup Storage Unit Offers Best Price Guarantee

Cosmopolitan Collection announced today that a best price guarantee is offered on their best-selling clear makeup storage unit.

(firmenpresse) - Since the launch of their best-selling [clear makeup storage](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00T0O7G8G/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_YgY.xbS34QN1D) unit, Cosmopolitan Collection has sold the unit exclusively on Amazon.com. Today the company issued a statement to inform customers of their best price guarantee.



"We have a [high-quality](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00T0O7G8G/ref=cm_sw_r_fa_dp_t2_rNgwybPQ5GZFJ) product, made of the best material available," said Cosmopolitan Collection spokesperson Rob Bowser. "We do not want people to think that just because we have a high-quality product, the price is going to be too expensive. We work diligently at ensuring our clear makeup storage unit is affordable, by charging a fair price for the unit. We also only sell the organizer on Amazon.com, which helps to ensure the price stays stable and that the Amazon.com price for the organizer is the best price available."



The Cosmopolitan Collection clear makeup storage unit is a perfect solution for people who need maximum storage options for their makeup. The organizer is made of a durable, clear acrylic that is scratch resistant, shatterproof and easy to clean. The makeup organizer comes in two pieces that can be used stacked or separated, giving customers more flexibility for how the organizer will be used. Within the unit are numerous drawers and compartments of various shapes and sizes, that can hold a large variety of makeup products.



Over 175 customers have written reviews for the Cosmopolitan Collection organizer, with 97% of customers stating they like their makeup storage unit. One satisfied customer wrote a new five-star review this week and said "I love that it's see-through so I know which drawer everything is in, and I love the size it's not too big or too small for my dresser. I don't have a lot of makeup so it the perfect amount of space for me! Even holds my perfume!"



The Cosmopolitan Collection clear makeup storage unit is priced at $42.99 for a limited time. This is 30% off the retail price.





About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."





