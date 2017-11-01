Airwheel citizen folding electric bike R5 to be at 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show

Even though he intends to do exercises after he knocks off, it still can be termed as a good channel to work out to ride Airwheel R5 for it support manual mode.

(firmenpresse) - Airwheel is always taking the lead in the sector of electric scooters for a long time. It depends its innovation and new design to gain its footing amongst the competitors. Recently, Airwheel has developed citizen folding electric bike R5 and will take it to 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show. It is believed that Airwheel R5 electric assist bike will be an eye-opener to numerous visitors and audience.



Since Airwheel attended the CES last year, it is about one year. For the moment, it is taking the time to prepare itself for the forthcoming 2017 International Consumer Electronics Show, which will be home to thousands of exhibitors from the sector of electronics and communication. Many of them will unveil their new products. They perceive the show as an occasion to announce their new achievements on the spot. So will Airwheel, who will unveil its electric assist urban bike R5 to the audience. This electric scooter is hailed as the most convenient bike in the city up to now. Hence it is worth the attention. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/818380801658097664



Judging from the parameter of Airwheel electric power bicycle R5, it is still presentable in the show. It can cycle at 20 km per hour and a full charge offers a 100 km range. Such passable range is enough to meet the urban commute for the young. The power-assisted mode creates a comfortable ride and an easy ride for the riders. The proper structure and design fit the body of rider when cycling. Even if he wants to work out after he gets off work, it is still a good way to do exercise to ride Airwheel R5 for it support manual mode. By this mode, the user will enjoy the riding exercise to release daily pressure from work and keep shape.



Apart from the above-mentioned advantages, the movable battery and the ability to pack away are also main draw to the users.





