Global Sodium Aluminate Industry to exhibit CAGR of 2.3% during 2016 to 2020

As per the report, sodium aluminate industry is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 2.3% for the next five years.



In terms of geography, the market has been studied based on key regions including North America, China, Europe, Japan, India and Southeast Asia. Among these, the United States, Japan, Europe and China accounts for 68% of the global consumer market share. Also, the average output growth rate of this industry in China is 5.8% and it will boost rapidly with a growth rate of 3% for the next five years. Additionally, its acceptance as an excellent wet end additive grew extensively in Europe and the U.S. paper making operations.



Initially, the report presents an overview of sodium aluminate industry along with its definition, application and classification. This product can be used in many water and waste water treatment application, in papermaking, for fire brick construction and as a raw material intermediate in commercial industries; moreover, it is also used as an additive for making cement and concrete. In water treatment, it is used as an addition to water softening systems, as a coagulant support to improve flocculation and for eliminating liquefied silica and phosphates.



Industry uses of sodium aluminate are:



Fillers

Solids separation agents

Process regulators



Processing aids, specific to petroleum production



Moving further, environmental analysis of sodium aluminate market is also covered in the report. It basically consists of external and internal environment analysis. Moreover, OEM, ODM and OBM market are also included in this report.



Furthermore, top players in the market and their competitive scenario have been analyzed. Information such as company profile, product information, price, product information, capacity, gross and revenue are also highlighted. The inclusion of such significant details about key players will help new players as well as established players to invest correctly. In the last section, the report includes industry chain structure analysis, supply and consumption forecast analysis along with SWOT analysis for new projects.









