(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, January 11, 2017: An emerging technology UCaaS has rapidly garnered a lot of attention from developer communities and enterprises. This is also a factor by which global market is poised to witness a significant rise in coming years. To explore the various aspects and factors, a new report has been published to the wide database of Market Research Hub, titled as Global Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) Market Research Report 2016. The report also focuses on the top manufacturers along with the production, revenue, price and market share for the better understanding of the market.



In the starting section, the report covers the market overview by focusing on the key regions, such as North America, China, Japan, Europe, India and Southeast Asia, for the forecast period of 2011-2021. Integrating the various modes of real-time and non-real-time communication services became imperative and gave rise to the technology called Unified Communications (UC). The term UCaaS can be defined as using Unified communication as a service, it is delivery model in which a variety of communication & collaboration application as well as services, such as voice telephony, instant messaging, video conferencing and call control etc. are hosted by a third-party vendor and delivered over an IP network. At present, several companies use UCaaS to avoid the capital and operational expenses that come with organizing a unified communication solutions on their own. It results that UCaaS acts as a hosted solution, which provides higher level of availability, scalability and greater cost savings.



Further, the report provides a detailed segmentation, in which the market has been segmented on the basis of product type and application. By product types, it covers the following segments, such as



Unified Messaging

Telephony

Conferencing





Among these, telephony services emerged as the key contributor in the UCaaS market. Due to the increasing demand of VoIP and IP telephony in BFSI, logistic & transportation, telecom and IT industries acts as a key driving factors for the growth of telephony.



On the other hand, by application the report highlights the consumption, market share and growth rate of each applications. These applications are, Banking, financial services and Insurance (BFSI), consumer goods & retail, Telecom and IT. The report also studies that vendors are highly investing in these sector which is fuelling its market growth. Geographically, North America ruled the global market in 2015 and expected to be leading revenue generator during the given forecast. Occurrence of massive tech-savvy workforce and advanced network infrastructure is the major reason for the growth in North America.



Further, the report also profiled top players of the market, such as



Cisco Systems

Polycom

Computer Science Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Verizon Communication

BT Group

Star2star Communications

8x8

West Corporation

Voss Solutions



