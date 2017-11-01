FTTH Council Asia-Pacific Workshop progresses Makati smart city project

Optical fiber infrastructure planned as foundation of project

(firmenpresse) - Makati, The Philippines. January 11, 2017  The city of Makati in the Philippines took the first steps towards becoming a smart city at FTTH Council Asia-Pacific's Philippines Workshop.



Senior representatives from the Makati mayor's office were joined by the Philippines National Telecommunications Commissioner Gamaliel Cordoba at the workshop, which discussed the implementation of an optical fiber infrastructure as the basis of a smart city project in the area. This aligns with the wider plans for improved broadband services in the region, mandated by Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte.



The discussion of the Makati smart city project was just one of the tracks for the recent workshop, which brought together more than 80 attendees and featured nine speakers from across the fiber industry.



The project in Makati is a trendsetter in terms of smart cities in the region, said Peter Macaulay, President of the FTTH Council Asia-Pacific. Globally, we see an optical fiber infrastructure as the enabling building block of smart cities, allowing for the rapid deployment of FTTx services.



The event  held at the Makati Shangri-La Hotel  saw discussions on some of the hottest topics in the industry, including deep fiber, the Internet of Things and broadband connectivity, as well as ongoing policy and regulation issues.



Speakers at the event included representatives from Corning, Viavi Solutions, Fujikura and Huawei.



The Makati project follows on from last weeks announcement that smart cities will be one of FTTH Council Asia-Pacifics areas of focus for 2017.



For more information on the FTTH Council Conference & Exhibition, please visit: www.ftthcouncilap.org







More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/FTTH-Council-Asia-Pacific-Workshop-progresses-Makati-smart-city-project



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

The FTTH Council Asia-Pacific is a non-profit organization established in 2005. The organization is building on the success of its sister organizations in the US and Europe to educate the industry and the general public on the opportunities and benefits of FTTH solutions. FTTH Council Asia-Pacific members represent all areas of broadband industries, including telecommunications, computing, networking, system integration, engineering and content-provider companies, as well as traditional telecommunications service providers, utilities and municipalities.

PressRelease by

RealWire

PressContact / Agency:

Hasan Munasir Choudhury

FTTH Council Asia-Pacific

communication(at)ftthcouncilap.org

+880 1714039393



Jayne Garfitt

Proactive International PR

jayne.garfitt(at)proactive-pr.com

+44 1636 812 152

Date: 01/11/2017 - 13:39

Language: English

News-ID 516935

Character count: 1859

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: RealWire

Ansprechpartner: Fran Cator

Stadt: Lincoln

Telefon: 01522 883640



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 59



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease