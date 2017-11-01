Toronto Music Rehearsal Recording Studio Sound Stage Expansion Announced

DCMusic, a professional music recording and rehearsal studio based in Toronto, announced an expansion of its services. DCMusic now provides professional recording services, music production, instrument and music production training, as well as songwriting, band image and video shooting services.

Technological advances have made it possible for aspiring musicians to record and produce their music at home, without significant investments in professional hardware and software. This reduces costs associated with renting recording studios and paying for professional music production, and could be a temporary solution for amateur musicians.



However, while recording and producing at home does have some advantages, it is almost always less qualitative than professional recording and production in a specialized recording studio. The quality of the recording equipment and the production facilities make the final track sound professional, and bands aspiring to move beyond the amateur level often look for reliable recording and rehearsals studios.



DCMusic announced an expansion of its services to offer not only a generous sound stage, but also production services, as well as musical training, band workshops and special events.



The main rehearsal and recording sound stage is 2,500 square feet, thus making it ideal for large band or orchestra recording, video shooting, or private events. The large sound stage also features a mixing room for real-live sound control, concert simulation, professional recording and mixing.



DCMusic also provides comprehensive musical training courses. Different types of instrument training such as piano, violin, guitar, bass and drums are provided, as well as professional mixing and production training, beat making training, and audio and video courses.



The Toronto studio works with professional producers and songwriters to provide expert assistance to both aspiring and professional bands.





Finally, DCMusic also provides professional band image development services such as photography, video recording, as well as live concert lighting and graphic design solutions.

Comments on this PressRelease