Nothing will happen without batteries making it happen!

9th International Symposium / Advanced Battery Power - Kraftwerk Batterie / Aachen, 29-30 March 2017

(PresseBox) - Life in our modern world without batteries is almost unthinkable, and electricity will in future come more often from batteries than from a socket. Being contactable wherever you are means always having batteries in your communication devices. Batteries are employed millions of times a day to start combustion engines, as well as being used for emergency power supplies.

However, batteries will soon not just help us get started, they will also supply the motive power for our cars. Future electric vehicles will have ranges of 400 km and more. This will be made possible by the rapidly falling price of batteries and the emerging mass market. These days, batteries are an integral technological component in home solar energy installations and in the electricity grid generally, and their importance is growing dramatically.

Researchers, developers and users from industry, science and research will be discussing the latest trends, studies and findings from battery research from 29-30 March 2017 in Aachen at the English-language Advanced Battery Power Conference.

The programme is now online (www.battery-power.eu). Over 550 trade visitors are expected. Internationally renowned experts such as Jeff Dahn, FRSC from Dalhousie University NSERC/Tesla Canada Industrial Research and Dr. Michael Thackeray from the Argonne National Laboratory have already been booked as keynote speakers.

The Advanced Battery Power Symposium on the previous day will offer related introductory and basic seminars. Battery Day NRW will be sponsored by Svenja Schulze, Minister of Innovation, Science and Research of the State of Nordrhein-Westfalen.

For three days in March 2017, the Eurogress convention centre in Aachen will be the global centre of international battery research and applications.



The exhibition is already almost fully booked.

All conference details can be found at www.battery-power.de





