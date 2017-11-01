Highlights of CES 2017 from Kantar Worldpanel ComTech

What Happens in Vegas, Ends Up Everywhere

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- CES has dominated the consumer technology landscape for most of the fifty years since its 1967 opening in New York City, and this year was no different at the Las Vegas Convention Center, according to Lauren Guenveur, Consumer Insight Director for Kantar Worldpanel ComTech.

Guenveur has compiled her market observations in a

"Several long-awaited technologies may actually be delivered this year," Guenveur reported. "The promise of a smart home, a repeating theme over the past seven years or so, is now more tangible than ever before. The show floor was packed with products offering compatibility with systems like Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Apple HomeKit."

While Amazon did not have a formal exhibit at CES, they still managed to dominate the landscape with the sheer number of products using their Alexa virtual assistant. For Apple, this meant that the spotlight was not focused on them as brightly as in past years past, but there was still an entire section in the North Hall dedicated to products that connect to iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

"CES is not the main showplace for smartphones," Guenveur noted. "That will come at the end of February with Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. However, we saw some clues at CES as to what the focus of MWC 2017 might be, namely VR/AR integration and AI."

The Asus ZenFone AR was the first phone at CES to feature both Google's Tango AR platform and Google's Daydream VR platform. The Huawei Mate 9 will soon be the first phone in the US to get Amazon Alexa, while Huawei has also integrated its own AI into devices like the Huawei Honor Magic. Blackberry previewed its new Mercury, an Android device complete with keyboard.

"CES 2017 reinforced the notion that smartphones remain a driving force behind control technologies like the smart home, IoT, and wearables. But it also showcased technologies on the horizon that may threaten the smartphone's role as a must-have device," Guenveur observed.

Guenveur's special CES 2017 posting is

The latest smartphone OS sales data from Kantar Worldpanel ComTech, released today, shows Android sales declined in the US, GB, and France, as iOS continued to make gains across most regions in the three months ending November 2016.

Note: The Kantar Worldpanel ComTech dataviz can be embedded into online articles for a visual representation of Kantar Worldpanel ComTech Smartphone OS market share data.

Comments on this PressRelease