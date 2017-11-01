       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


Gray Rock Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

ID: 516961
recent pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- Gray Rock Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: GRK) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 1,000,000 units at a price of $0.30 per unit. Each unit will consist of one (1) common share and one half (1/2) non-transferrable share purchase warrant. Each warrant will entitle the investor to purchase one additional common share with a term of one (1) year at an exercise price of $0.50 per share.

Cash commissions will be payable in connection with this financing, in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The net proceeds of this financing will be used to maintain the Company's existing operations, exploration, and general working capital requirements.

The financing is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The securities issued by the Company in connection with this financing are subject to a 4-month "hold period" from the date of distribution, as prescribed by the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

David Wolfin, President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Contacts:


Gray Rock Resources Ltd.
David Wolfin
President & CEO
(604) 682-3701
(604) 682-3600 (FAX)



More information:
http://www.grayrockresources.com



Keywords (optional):

gray-rock-resources-ltd,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/11/2017 - 13:00
Language: English
News-ID 516961
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Gray Rock Resources Ltd.
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


Number of hits: 9

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.424
Registriert Heute: 20
Registriert Gestern: 44
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 218


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z