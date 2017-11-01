Best Selling Play Food Set By Mommy Please Beats Ambitious Review Goal

Mommy Please announced today that they just topped 300 product reviews, beating their review goal.

(firmenpresse) - Mommy Please, the manufacturer of the best-selling 125-piece [play food](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01COI9EAC/ref=cm_sw_r_pi_dp_x_N6vwyb3K8WBCV), set on Amazon.com, announced today that they not only had record breaking sales for the holiday season, but have now beat their review goal.



"As we saw the sales momentum that built up during the holidays, we decided to set some aggressive goals for customer reviews," said Mommy Please spokesperson Elsie Murphy. "Our product is only sold on Amazon.com. These customer reviews are very important. This is a way that people who are looking at and considering our play food set, can know with confidence that other children, and adults, have enjoyed our product."



The 125 piece play food set now has over 300 positive reviews on Amazon.com, with an average review rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars. A verified purchaser wrote a new [five-star review](https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/product-reviews/B01COI9EAC) today "My daughter (almost 2) loves these toys. When we first opened up the food and stocked her play kitchen, she had to taste every single food, so I was happy that I decided to get the BPA free set. We go through them all and name the foods and colors. I showed her how to make a whole pizza from all the slices, and now she attempts to do it herself. So cute! Some of the pieces (the crackers, fries, chips, and hot dogs) looked a little to small and may pose choking hazard. I just left these in one of the boxes and am going to wait until she is a little older to add them into the kitchen. I have the Kidkraft retro kitchen, and the fridge is completely full even with the pieces I left out. I measured and found some storage bins to fit the food in the fridge perfectly. I recommend doing this if you have a play kitchen."



The Mommy Please 125 piece plastic food set is sold exclusively on Amazon.com and is currently on sale for $23.97 48% off the retail price. All orders over $49 receive free shipping.





About Mommy Please: "Mommy Please desires nothing more than to bring education, prosperity, and (most of all) Health for children around the world. By providing an education tool known as the healthy organic play food set, Mommy Please is gearing its resources towards this single goals, hoping to touch the lives of children and parents around the world."





https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC



Mommy Please

https://www.amazon.com/Pretend-Food-Toy-Play-Set/dp/B01COI9EAC

