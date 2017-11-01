       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Illinois Added 4,200 Private Sector Jobs in December, According to ADP Regional Employment Report(R)

(firmenpresse) - ROSELAND, NJ -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- The State of Illinois added 4,200 private sector jobs during the month of December, according to the which is produced by ADP®, a leading global provider of Human Capital Management (HCM) solutions, in collaboration with Moody's Analytics, Inc. Broadly distributed to the public each month, free of charge, the ADP Regional Employment Report measures the change in regional and state nonfarm private employment each month on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Goods-producing -500

Service-providing 4,700

Natural Resources/Mining and Construction 300

Manufacturing -800

Professional and Business Services 700

Trade, Transportation and Utilities 2,700

* Sum of components may not equal total, due to rounding.

The January 2017 ADP Regional Employment Report will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. A full publishing calendar can be found at .

Additional data on other states, including jobs data by sector and select industries is available at .

