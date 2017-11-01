Weidmüller u-remote: new POWERLINK fieldbus coupler provides individual system customisation and problem-free commissioning

(PresseBox) - Enhancing the fieldbus coupler portfolio for PROFIBUS DP, PROFINET, EtherCAT, Modbus TCP, Ethernet/IP, DeviceNet and CANopen. ? u-remote ensures maximum fieldbus compatibility and extensive diagnostics testing.

Increasingly specific customer demands require solutions for a flexible, individually adjustable fieldbus architecture that is also fast and straightforward to implement. The new u-remote fieldbus coupler from Weidmüller supports the POWERLINK Industrial Ethernet standard and meets all of these requirements. u-remote allows users to set up needs-based fieldbus architectures with ease and customise them to individual customer demands. Convenient handling ensures straightforward installation, whilst the extensive diagnostic functions help to optimise and speed up processes. A web server integrated in the fieldbus coupler enables system diagnostics to be carried out even before connecting to the control unit. Thanks to its certification from the user organisation EPSG, u-remote is fully compatible with POWERLINK version 2.

u-remote is one of the first third-party products to allow complete integration in the latest version of the B&R Automation Studio. The modularly designed u-remote I/O system with POWERLINK interface connection is detailed using modular XDD files, meaning it can be incorporated easily in the engineering environment. When it comes to integrating machines and system parts into complex production lines, users can benefit from u-remote?s high migration and diagnostic capabilities. The B&R Automation Studio is a comprehensive software development environment that contains tools for all phases of a project, including control, drive, communication and visualisation.

The new u-remote POWERLINK fieldbus coupler has a powerful web server on board. This allows users to parameterise and simulate the functionality of inputs and outputs without having to connect a control unit for the diagnostics. In addition, u-remote?s power supply for inputs and outputs is separated into two 10 A current paths (the feed-in current for input and output modules is max. 10 A for each). The I/O modules thus guarantee flexible planning and distribution without the need for extra power.



The integrated web server also facilitates phased commissioning operations and speeds up maintenance work. Whether it?s for remote diagnostics or the local simulation of inputs as well as forcing outputs, u-remote requires no special software, just a standard Internet browser. The new web server design is impressive due to its high level of user-friendliness, clear structure and simplified navigation thanks to swipe functionality. What?s more, the newly designed interface is optimised for mobile touch devices. A further advantage is that the web server supports fast series configuration by allowing the u-remote configuration to be saved as a file and transferred to other stations via upload. Users can access the u-remote web server by USB as well as the fieldbus interface. The new POWERLINK fieldbus coupler is equipped with two rotary switches for adjusting the last positions of the IP address, which is convenient when subsequently replacing the fieldbus coupler.

When it comes to Industrial Ethernet systems, the key growth drivers are higher performance, larger data volumes, better real-time capabilities, the integration of safety protocols and consistency in office networks. u-remote POWERLINK fieldbus couplers can be used in all situations where remote I/Os are to be connected to superordinate control units via POWERLINK networks. The fieldbus couplers help to record system conditions using sensors, transmit data to the superordinate control unit via the POWERLINK protocol and transmit output signals to trigger actuators. Application areas include general machinery and plant engineering, industrial automation systems and additionally, process engineering systems, energy production and energy distribution industries.

The new POWERLINK fieldbus coupler enhances the Weidmüller fieldbus coupler portfolio for PROFIBUS-DP, PROFINET, EtherCAT, Modbus-TCP, EtherNet/IP, DeviceNet and CANopen. u-remote fieldbus couplers allow users to respond to individual market demands: the system simply migrates from one fieldbus to another when the coupler is exchanged. That means, depending on customer requirements, the requisite fieldbus coupler is simply placed in front of the u-remote station and thus provides flexible solutions for a wide variety of environments.

Every fieldbus coupler makes provision for 64 I/O modules and can operate in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 60°C. Naturally, the new fieldbus coupler also complies with current requirements and standards.

Weidmüller ? electrical connection, transmission and conversion of power, signals and data in the industrial environment. ? Let?s connect.

