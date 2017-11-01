Jump Jump Pop Game Is Now Available On the Google Play Store

The revolutionary game jump jump pop is the ultimate challenge that has caught attention of the entire game mobile world.

(firmenpresse) - For Immediate Release:



January 11, 2017: In todays situation with the development of technology, mobile phones are not only used for communication purposes but they have also emerged as the multi-use electronic devices with advancement. The main attraction of a mobile phone is its gaming feature and potential customers get the one which has a lot loaded in it with unique features.



Peoples of all age from kids to youngsters to aged people all are habituated with these addictive mobile games. The revolutionary game jump jump pop is the ultimate challenge that has caught attention of the entire game mobile world. The game is going to be compatible with iOS and Windows phone devices by the next month, making it accessible for a wide fan base.



This strikingly created game is launched by Taptaper.org which will not only make the players feel like they are in the game but also give them the ability to earn high scores and show off to their friends through social media. TapTapPer allows you to install this simple game from Google Play store, while iOS and Windows phone version of the game will be available later.



The success of this game mobile is due to its great features and how it differs from other games. This game has new game play achievements and targets. The game also features direct links to social networking, which makes it easy to share with friends. There are several gamers who do not want to play the more technical games and therefore find jump jump pop game to be quite addictive due to its humor and simplicity.



About The Company:

Taptaper.org is a website which allows the mobile game enthusiastic people to install the simple game jump jump pop from the store for all platforms. To know more visit http://taptaper.org/



Contact Details:

Author Name: Jonh Recker

Business/Company Name: TapTapPer

Local Address:3503 Jack Northrop Ave

Hawthorne, CA, 90250

USA

Company Mail id: sp(at)taptaper.org





###







More information:

http://taptaper.org/



PressRelease by

Jump Jump Pop Game Is Now Available On the Google Play Store

Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/11/2017 - 15:25

Language: English

News-ID 517008

Character count: 2211

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Jump Jump Pop Game Is Now Available On the Google Play Store



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 41



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease