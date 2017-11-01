OrganiGram (OGRMF) Gears Up for Recreational Legalization -- CFN Media

(firmenpresse) - SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, today announced publication of an article and exclusive CEO interview detailing OrganiGram Holdings, Inc.'s (OTCQB: OGRMF) (TSX VENTURE: OGI) recent developments and plans for future expansion.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's election in October 2015 put Canada on a path to legalize both medical and recreational cannabis on a federal level. Over the next 12-18 months, the government is expected to update the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR) to address both medical and recreational cannabis and pass legislation to create a market that some analysts believe could be worth $4.5 billion by 2021.

OrganiGram is ramping up production to capitalize on the new market opportunities as an existing licensed producer of medical marijuana. The company's current production capacity is approximately 4,200 kilograms per year, while financing is already in place to expand to 26,000 kilograms per year by the end of 2017. The active expansion includes a 15,000 square foot extract processing facility that could prove instrumental as the recreational market evolves and consumer preferences shift from dried cannabis to edibles, tinctures, and other cannabis consumables. With a focus on capital efficiency and certified organic product, the company is well positioned to become a leader in the space as the recreational market unfolds.

OrganiGram plans to drive demand for its cannabis and related products through a series of branding initiatives targeting the recreational market. In the executive interview, CEO Denis Arsenault discusses these initiatives, the ongoing expansion, and what sets the company apart in the burgeoning legal cannabis industry.

Learn how to become a CFN Media featured company, brand or entrepreneur:

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from your smart phone:

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone:

CFN Media (CannabisFN) is the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis. We help marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility.

Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CFN Media and CannabisFN.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: .

CFN Media



Frank Lane

206-369-7050

PressRelease by

CFN Media

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/11/2017 - 14:15

Language: English

News-ID 517010

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: CFN Media

Stadt: SEATTLE, WA





Number of hits: 31



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease