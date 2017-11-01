InsideSales.com Selected to CB Insights' 2017 AI 100, Highlighting Advancements in AI in the Workplace

(firmenpresse) - SANTA BARBARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- CB Insights today selected InsideSales.com to the prestigious Artificial Intelligence 100 list ("AI 100"), a select group of emerging private companies working on ground breaking artificial intelligence technology. CB Insights CEO and co-founder, Anand Sanwal, revealed the winners during The Innovation Summit, a gathering of top executives and investors to explore the industries of the future.

"It's an honor to be recognized for our pioneering work in artificial intelligence," said Dave Elkington, CEO and founder of InsideSales. "This award is a testament to not only the growing enthusiasm around AI in the workplace, but to the power of our predictive technology to transform entire industries -- starting with the sales industry -- through the application of proven data science."

Companies such as Affectiva, Blue River Technology, Deep Instinct, Sentient Technologies and Orbital Insight joined InsideSales in being recognized for their amazing teams, technology, and traction in front of an audience of 400 senior executives from around the world.

The CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 winners based on a combination of data submitted by the companies, responses to interview questions and the company's Mosaic Score. Mosaic is an algorithm built with funding from the National Science Foundation that gives predictive intelligence into the health of private companies.

"From financial services to healthcare to transport, incumbent companies in every industry are seeing that AI will reshape their industries. And as so often happens, transformational innovation comes from emerging companies. In the case of AI, a lot of the groundbreaking work is being done by the AI 100. The companies in the AI 100 are accelerating research, improving efficiency, and making many game-changing advancements that will be felt for decades to come," CB Insights CEO Anand Sanwal said.

In total, these 100 emerging private companies have raised $3.8B across 263 deals since 2012, according to CB Insights.

Applications of their technology include breakthroughs in healthcare, drug discovery, business intelligence, gaming, manufacturing, and much more.

More than 1,650 companies were nominated or applied for the AI 100 (only 6% were selected).

Data Collective has backed 14 of the AI 100 companies, while NEA backed 8 and Bloomberg Beta backed 7.

There have been 9 mega-rounds (funding rounds of $100M or more) to AI 100 companies since 2014.

Five AI 100 companies have reached a valuation of $1B or more (also known as unicorn status).

11 countries are represented among the winners.

Since its founding in 2004, InsideSales has developed a robust platform that uses technology backed by the core ingredients of real AI (big data, machine learning and predictive technology, made actionable with an application layer) to solve the who, what, where, when and how of sales. As more and more of the tech industry's titans enter the artificial intelligence (AI) market, InsideSales is positioned at the forefront of this wave with its AI-fueled sales acceleration platform. InsideSales' latest iteration of the platform, Playbooks, represents the culmination of the company's long-standing leadership in applying innovative technologies to solve the biggest problem in business: how to sell more.

Our team comes to work every day to build technology that helps corporations guess less and win more. We aggregate and analyze massive amounts of data and use machine learning, algorithms and data visualization to help corporations replace the three Gs (Google searches, gut instinct and guys with MBAs*) so they can answer massive strategic questions using probability not punditry.

With backing from the National Science Foundation and venture capital investors, we mine terabytes of data and knowledge contained in patents, venture capital financings, M&A transactions, hiring, startup and investor websites, news sentiment, social media chatter, and more. Our software algorithmically analyzes this data to help our clients see where the world is going tomorrow, today.

InsideSales.com offers the industry's first AI-powered predictive sales acceleration platform. Built on Neuralytics, a predictive and prescriptive self-learning engine that drives revenue growth by delivering an optimized experience for both salesperson and buyer. The platform fuels sales rep performance and provides buyer personalization with breakthrough innovations in predictive sales communications, engagement tracking, forecasting and rep motivation. InsideSales.com has received numerous accolades for its technology, including being named to the CNBC Disruptor 50 and Forbes Cloud 100 lists, and earning recognition as one of the fastest growing companies, according to Inc. InsideSales.com enterprise customers include ADP, Microsoft and Groupon.

