CB Insights Reveals the AI 100 List At The Innovation Summit

PERSADO Selected to the 2017 AI 100, Highlighting Advancements in Cognitive Content Generation

(firmenpresse) - SANTA BARBARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- CB Insights today selected Persado, a cognitive content generation platform, to the prestigious Artificial Intelligence 100 list ("AI 100"), a select group of emerging private companies working on groundbreaking artificial intelligence technology. CB Insights CEO and co-founder, Anand Sanwal, revealed the winners during The Innovation Summit, a gathering of top executives and investors to explore the industries of the future.

"We are proud to be recognized among an elite group of pioneers and disruptors in the field of AI, technology that we wholeheartedly believe will transform every aspect of lives and businesses in very short order. For marketing, we've taken an AI approach to vastly improve the efficacy of brands' communication: Persado is the best way to choose your words. We're excited to push the boundaries of Persado's cognitive content solution to deeper levels of personalization in marketing and beyond," said Alex Vratskides, Cofounder and CEO, Persado.

Companies such as Affectiva, Blue River Technology, Deep Instinct, Sentient Technologies and Orbital Insight joined Persado in being recognized for their amazing teams, technology, and traction in front of an audience of 400 senior executives from around the world.

The CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 winners based on a combination of data submitted by the companies, responses to interview questions and the company's Mosaic Score. Mosaic is an algorithm built with funding from the National Science Foundation that gives predictive intelligence into the health of private companies.

"From financial services to healthcare to transport, incumbent companies in every industry are seeing that AI will reshape their industries. And as so often happens, transformational innovation comes from emerging companies. In the case of AI, a lot of the groundbreaking work is being done by the AI 100. The companies in the AI 100 are accelerating research, improving efficiency, and making many game-changing advancements that will be felt for decades to come," CB Insights CEO said.

In total, these 100 emerging private companies have raised $3.8B across 263 deals since 2012, according to CB Insights.

Applications of their technology include breakthroughs in healthcare, drug discovery, business intelligence, gaming, manufacturing, and much more.

More than 1,650 companies were nominated or applied for the AI 100 (only 6% were selected).

Data Collective has backed 14 of the AI 100 companies, while NEA backed 8 and Bloomberg Beta backed 7.

There have been 9 mega-rounds (funding rounds of $100M or more) to AI 100 companies since 2014.

Five AI 100 companies have reached a valuation of $1B or more (also known as unicorn status).

11 countries are represented among the winners.

Our team comes to work every day to build technology that helps corporations guess less and win more. We aggregate and analyze massive amounts of data and use machine learning, algorithms and data visualization to help corporations replace the three Gs (Google searches, gut instinct and guys with MBAs*) so they can answer massive strategic questions using probability not punditry.

With backing from the National Science Foundation and venture capital investors, we mine terabytes of data and knowledge contained in patents, venture capital financings, M&A transactions, hiring, startup and investor websites, news sentiment, social media chatter, and more. Our software algorithmically analyzes this data to help our clients see where the world is going tomorrow, today.

*We have MBAs.

From voice and chat interfaces to AI replacing investment managers and doctors to the new revenue models enabled by the Industrial Internet of Things, the Innovation Summit marries CB Insights' emerging trend research with the thinking of the world's smartest minds -- leading VCs, economists, researchers and corporate strategists.

Persado's cognitive content platform generates language that inspires action. Powered by cognitive computing technologies, the platform eliminates the random process behind traditional message creation. Persado arms organizations and individuals with "smart content" that maximizes the efficacy of communication with any audience at scale, while delivering unique insight into the specific triggers that drive action. Using Persado, leading brands global brands have realized one billion dollars in incremental revenue and an average uplift of 49.5% in conversions across marketing campaigns. For more information see .

Persado

Comments on this PressRelease