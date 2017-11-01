#1 Rated Pink Flamingo Tube By Teddy Shake Is Safe For Use By Children

Teddy Shake issued a statement today stating that their #1 rated pink flamingo tube is safe for use by children.

(firmenpresse) - Teddy Shake has the #1 rated pink [flamingo tube](https://docs.google.com/document/u/1/d/1jrrdpOty3DKSMinJbU3Xwo6KZn1ZQkwRPwpxSnlCJHM/pub) sold on Amazon.com. Company spokesperson Bailey Anderson took a moment today to explain what makes their flamingo float different, and why it is safe for use by children.



"When we decided to make a flamingo float, we invested significant time and money into development to ensure we had a [high-quality product](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01IG4QSKC/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_Z5yaybSJT5VNX)," said Anderson. "The vinyl we use is of the highest quality and is BPA-free. We wanted to ensure that any materials we used did not contain harmful chemicals. We also designed the float with a solid middle section. This was done strategically because we felt this design is safer for children."



The Teddy Shake flamingo tube has the highest float rating on Amazon.com. With 90 reviews written so far, the average customer review is 4.9 out of five stars. 92% of customers give the Teddy Shake float a perfect rating. One recent five-star reviewer wrote "This is one of the best "fun" purchases we've ever made! This float is HUGE. Really, really HUGE! It is comfortable for a bigger girl like myself. It feels nice to fit comfortably on a pool float. The kids love it and call it their 'island'. Hahaha! We do have an air compressor which helps blow it up quickly - just a tip I'd recommend. It's so big I couldn't imagine blowing it up by mouth. We also felt it held the air pretty well. With some recent significant temperature changes we thought it would be a total mush, but it just needed the tiniest bit more air. This was the only extra fill and it's been blown up for about three weeks now. I'd definitely recommend for a larger pool and/or anyone who has lake/beach access."



The Teddy Shake flamingo tube is designed for use by all ages, and is currently priced at $34.99.



About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."





More information:

http://https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC

PressRelease by

Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

Requests:

Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC



123 S.E. 3rd Ave #427

Miami, FL

United States

Date: 01/11/2017 - 16:00

Language: English

News-ID 517018

Character count: 2413

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Teddy Shake Flamingo Floats

Ansprechpartner: Bailey Anderson

Stadt: Miami, FL



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 11/01/2017



Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease