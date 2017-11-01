Dr. Bob Arnot Book "The Coffee Lover's Diet" Sold to HarperCollins Publishers and Dr. Aaron Spitz Book "The Penis Book" Sold to Rodale by Agent Alan Morell

Dr. Rocco Monto Signs With Agent Alan Morell for His Book "60 is the new 30" -- With Forward by Bill Maher (Host of Real Time with Bill Maher on HBO); Broadcast Career; Product Licensing; Speaking Engagements and Consulting

(firmenpresse) - BEVERLY HILLS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- Announced today, Dr. Bob Arnot book, "The Coffee Lover's Diet": Change your coffee, change your life sold to HarperCollins Publishers to be released in June 2017, and Dr. Aaron Spitz book "The Penis Book" sold to Rodale Inc. to be released in 2018 by Agent Alan Morell, Creative Management Partners, Beverly Hills, Ca.

Dr. Bob Arnot, the bestselling author of The Aztec Diet, host of "Dr. Danger"; medical journalist NBC News; ABC NEWS and CNN, shows you how to use the power of America's favorite drink -- coffee -- to achieve improved health, longevity, mental clarity and weight loss in this unique, groundbreaking wellness guide.

For years, we've been told that coffee was bad for our health. But new research reveals that, consumed properly, coffee can be the healthiest, tastiest part of your day. It can sharpen your focus, jumpstart your workout, help you lose weight, and even help fend off disease, from diabetes and liver disease to heart disease and Parkinson's.

In this revolutionary handbook, Dr. Bob Arnot explains how coffee became a staple of the human diet, and reveals why having a cup is the best thing you can do each day. He also teaches you how to find the best beans from around the world and how to create the best brew and food pairings. The Coffee Lover's Diet includes a full diet plan with corresponding recipes to ensure you get the full benefits of this miracle bean -- in the right amounts and in a variety of ways -- as well as tips for putting all of this invaluable information and advice to work to help you shed pounds, gain energy, and make the healthiest choices every day.

Said Dr. Bob Arnot: "SOOO Excited. My book 'Coffee Lover's Diet,' change your coffee, change your life, our remarkable Gold Standard Research shows a significant long term improvement in mood. FEEL Great! BE Great! Once again, I have teamed up with my long time uberAgent Alan Morell for this book to enhance our efforts in Broadcast as well as my coffee licensing to retail."

Said Agent Alan Morell, "Dr. Bob Arnot continues to be a valued client, always on the cutting edge for his inspirational and educational literary works which supports is Emmy nominated network capabilities and journalistic reporting for broad audience appeal."

The Penis Book: A User's Manual is the first book to pull back the sheets on a hard topic to discuss. This book provides the fascinating and important information the public needs with the clarity and humor that they have come to know and love from Dr. Aaron Spitz's many appearances on national TV. This book is the synthesis of Dr. Spitz's nationally recognized expertise and his unique gift for educating with humor on a topic that gets bigger the more you probe it.

Dr. Spitz earned his Bachelors degree with distinction in all subjects from Cornell University. He earned his medical degree from Cornell Medical College and he completed his Urology residency at the University of Southern California where he was inducted into the Alpha Omega Alpha honor society. He completed a fellowship in male reproductive medicine and surgery at the Baylor College of Medicine. Dr. Spitz is a nationally recognized expert in the treatment of infertility, sexual dysfunction, and hormone replacement in the male. Dr. Spitz has lectured to national audiences on these topics as well as written chapters and articles for the scientific press. He is routinely called upon by the lay press and media to explain these complex topics to a general audience. He has appeared over 20 times on CBS the Doctors including its Emmy Award winning season. He has served as Co-host of the show by invitation when the show focused exclusively on sexual topics. He has also appeared on "Dr Phil" as well as CBS World News and NBC Los Angeles Health News.

Dr. Spitz also serves as the Medical Director for Fertility Center of California and for Manhattan Cryobank, both comprehensive andrology testing facilities. Dr. Spitz has served as faculty for the American Urological Association's national microsurgical course. Dr. Spitz is a member of the AUA, AMA, SSMR, SMRU, ASRM, PCRS. He serves as a reviewer for the Journal of Endourology and the Journal of Andrology.

Said Aaron Spitz MD, "I am very excited that my respected Agent Alan Morell sold my book to prestigious publisher Rodale Inc. Alan sold my book on the exact week he said he would supporting my network appearances on CBS 'the Doctors' leading to my products to retail."

Said Agent Alan Morell, "I felt Dr. Aaron Spitz book was a perfect fit for Rodale Inc. as he is THE RECOGNIZED EXPERT in treatment of infertility and sexual dysfunction and nationally acclaimed, supported by his appearances on CBS the Doctors, Dr. Phil, NBC and CBS World News."

Raymond Rocco Monto, MD, is an an award-winning orthopedic surgeon & sports medicine specialist, writer, and lecturer, with a practice based on the island of Nantucket, Massachusetts. An expert on aging, health, diet, nutrition, and fitness, Dr. Monto is a team physician for US Soccer, a media spokesperson for the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, and has been featured in the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, CBS News, Discovery Channel, Fox News, Stack Media, New Yorker, Yahoo Sports, Outside Magazine, and many other media.

Said Rocco Monto MD, "I felt the time was right in my career to be represented for my Literary, Media positioning and Licensing of my products endeavors and when Alan Morell, (Patient and Nantucket Summer Resident) presented me his ideas for a book theme: "60 is the new 30," I knew we had a theme for broad audience appeal. I thoroughly vetted Alan and his Agency, Creative Management Partners in Beverly Hills with a variety of sources at HBO, Time Warner and CAA and their highly respected in the industry."

Said Agent Alan Morell: "Representing many prominent Doctors across various medical practices in Literary, Broadcast and Product Licensing, I desired to represent a top Doc in Sports Medicine. Rocco is a recognized industry leader in the areas of Orthobiolgics which I felt was perfect for my suggested book theme having broad audience appeal."

At THE CREATIVE MANAGEMENT AGENCY: Creative Management Partners, Mr. Morell's 200+ client list ranges from select individuals in Literary; Broadcast; Sports, Entertainment, the Arts, to Global Corporations. Mr. Morell is the leading Agent with Doctors in Literary and Broadcast, Fortune 500 Pharma Company's e.g. Bob Arnot MD: "Aztec Diet" Harper Collins NY Times Best Seller; NBC; Campaigns: Google Health, General Mills, Pfizer; John Whyte MD: "Is this Normal" by Rodale Press"; Discovery Communications; Campaigns: Johnson & Johnson; Lily); Vijay Vad MD: "Stop Pain" Hay House; Alan Xenakis MD: "Heart Truth" CBS; Eric Fisher PhD: "Eddie and the Emoticons"; CNN; Jingdaun Yang MD: "Facing East" Designer Norma Kamali, HarperCollins,; Christine Dumas Phd: "Today Show"; Giovanni Campanile, MD "Sicilian Diet" (iBooks); Alexis Abramson PhD: (CNN); Julio Gallo MD: "Dr. Gallo & Co." Frogwater Media; Dr. Aaron Spitz "The Penis Book" to Rodale Inc.; Dr. Stephen T. Greenberg "Plan B" BRAVO; Dr. Rocco Monto "60 is the new 30"; Dr. Aris Persidis: "Super-Engaging Any Fan Base: What's next beyond social media (working title).

Mr. Morell has 30 years of global experience managing over 2500 campaigns in the successful development and management of talent, literary, TV and film packaging, commercial rights, corporate consulting, media positioning, sponsorship of live events and intellectual property (IP) rights. Mr. Morell is one of the few in the sports, entertainment and the arts industry's, who has represented and managed clients, that have won the prestigious awards: Grammy; Tony; Oscar; Emmy, ESPY, Victors and NY Times Best Selling Authors.

