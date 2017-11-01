mSRM Product Model to Transform Digital Marketing -- The Uneeqo Solution

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- Uneeqo, Inc. (OTC PINK: UNEQ) ("" or the "") today shares with its stockholders Part Two of "The Uneeqo mSRM Model" to transform digital marketing to "Invitational Marketing."

In the previous press release the Company discussed the transformation of the user journey from being the product through customer relationship management ("CRM") to owning their personalized digital space, managing personal and business relationships through mobile customer relationship management ("mSRM"). How does Uneeqo shift the paradigm for consumers to have the ultimate choice?

Still in early development, the Uneeqo platform aims to change the paradigm for consumers by allowing users to create their own digital world in one place, where all apps and browsers are consolidated. Aside from simply cleaning up the clutter on a mobile device, the benefits run much deeper for the user.

With the free app, users select which businesses they wish to receive communication from in the form of marketing and offers. No personal data is collected and contacts are not accessed by the application, making it safer for the user. The user decides which contacts are added to their "close-circle" for sharing information through messaging that is built into the platform. Users will be able to surf the web from inside Uneeqo, keeping them protected from unwanted ads and digital stalking, while allowing for secure purchases from multiple vendors through one checkout. In addition users will benefit from the personal integrated Uneeqo email facility, for registration pages that require an email address, with virtually no opportunity for spam, even if addresses are sold or tapped.

Another feature in development is a "Virtual Communicator" for cross-platform use in web and mobile browsers that allows for simple consumer-to-consumer and business-to-consumer communication (for some 50 million webpages that current employ a chat option).

By design it is intended to help small and medium-sized businesses (SMB) by consolidating branding, an mCommerce engine, instant communications and more within a single mobile app. The goal is to get in front of an expanding industry by minimizing the clutter in today's mobile advertising space and leveling the playing field so SMBs can easily reach and communicate with their targeted demographics, as per consumer invitation.

Many of the features are similar to popular e-commerce websites and applications today (such as eBay and Amazon.com) in combination with communication tools (such as Skype, text messaging and FaceTime), all rolled into one. As such, users can search for products, request info and find nearest locations thanks to location-based technologies. With a click, the information can be shared with friends and associates.

For companies, there's no need to spend tens of thousands of dollars to develop their own mobile application. Most SMBs simply cannot afford that in their budget as it is, let alone get consumers to download the apps. It is vital for them to be a part of the "app-sphere," though, considering that people spend on average nearly 240+ minutes every day in mobile applications, versus only about 22 minutes daily on the mobile web according to Smart Insights.

For businesses, the Uneeqo turnkey solution provides a business dashboard for managing contacts, creating marketing campaigns, tracking performance and accounting, and for consumers a controlled digital space they own.

Much like traditional CRM technology, algorithms are used to combine customers' choices (mSRM) with company services in a bid to serve the customer in a manner that doesn't leave them exposed and open to unsolicited ads and spam because advertisements are coming from businesses they chose to connect with. Companies with existing apps will be able to integrate directly into Uneeqo, eliminating the need for dozens of icons on a mobile device for a user.

Uneeqo firmly believes that the "Age of the Customer" is reaching the full circle, not the way business envisaged it, but through

By Invitation Only!



Chris Greyling

Uneeqo, Inc. is an early stage technology company, developing a revolutionary "Invitational Marketing" and communication app, that changes the communication between consumers and businesses, placing the consumer central in the conversation, controlling the what, who and when. It is revolutionary in that we put the power in the hands of consumers; no more digital stalking or uncontrolled marketing messages.

For additional information, please visit the Company's website at , the contents of which are not incorporated into this press release.

