CSE: 2017-0108 - Reinstatement - Namaste Technologies Inc. (N)

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- Effective immediately the shares of Namaste Technologies Inc. will be reinstated for trading.

The Company has rectified the default situation that gave rise to the suspension.

Effective Date: January 11, 2017

Symbol: N

