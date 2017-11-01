Atos signs a major deal to provide digital services to Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company

Atos acquires InfoPartners in Bulgaria to create a Global Food & Beverage

Competency Centre

Paris, 11 January 2016 - Atos, a leader in digital transformation, today

announced that it has signed a multi-million Euro five-year contract with Coca-

Cola Hellenic Bottling Company (CCHBC), one of the world's largest bottlers of

brands of The Coca-Cola Company. Under the new contract, Atos will take over

development and management of key IT applications supporting the CCHBC business.

Partnership to improve business critical processes across 28 countries

The new partnership between CCHBC and Atos will be mutually beneficial,

strengthening Atos Food & Beverage (F&B) capability while providing CCHBC with

access to the Atos global innovation and expertise. Atos will play a key role in

helping Coca-Cola HBC drive change and innovation in business critical processes

across 28 countries and 8 time zones to support growth, accelerate time to

market and optimize IT spend.

Atos also announced today that it has acquired 100% of InfoPartners, a leading

provider of specialist SAP services in Bulgaria with annual revenue of 15

million and 423 employees. InfoPartners is the incumbent supplier to CCHBC and

will serve as the base for the Bulgarian F&B competence center. Atos will draw

on the expertise and skill of the InfoPartners team to continue the excellent

delivery it has been providing to CCHBC over the last 15 years, while using its

own global experience to further improve and strengthen the end-to end service.

Creating a Global Food & Beverage Competency Centre

In order to maximize its new strengthened SAP capability, Atos intends to create

a Global Center of Expertise for the Food & Beverage Sector in Sofia that will

allow to service clients worldwide. Ambition is that within the next 5 years,



this new center will double Atos capacity in Sofia.

Atos will use the center for driving global growth in the F&B sector across

multiple technologies and service line offerings. The incoming capability will

provide Atos a significant market differentiator in the form of people assets

and provide a global platform for employees to further their career on a global

basis with new clients.

Alain Brouhard, Business Solutions & Systems Director at CCHBC said: "We are

looking forward to our partnership with Atos and are confident it will

contribute to further improve the IT services provided to our business partners

internally in Coca-Cola Hellenic Bottling Company. Furthermore, we count on

Atos' experience and expertise to ensure better and faster access to new

technology solutions as well as to facilitate us in leveraging market trends and

Opportunities.

Ursula Morgenstern, Global head of Business & Platform Solutions, at Atos said:

"This is an important deal for Atos and we are proud to include CCHBC as one of

our clients. We are absolutely committed to continuing the excellent service

that InfoPartners has been providing and are delighted to welcome 423 employees,

who join us today. We will work with CCHBC to ensure we are aligned to their

business objectives and that we enable and support their business success."

About Atos

Atos SE (Societas Europaea) is a leader in digital transformation with circa

100,000 employees in 72 countries and pro forma annual revenue of circa ? 12

billion. Serving a global client base, the Group is the European leader in Big

Data, Cybersecurity, Digital Workplace and provides Cloud services,

Infrastructure & Data Management, Business & Platform solutions, as well as

transactional services through Worldline, the European leader in the payment

industry. With its cutting edge technologies, digital expertise and industry

knowledge, the Group supports the digital transformation of its clients across

different business sectors: Defense, Financial Services, Health, Manufacturing,

Media, Utilities, Public sector, Retail, Telecommunications, and Transportation.

The Group is the Worldwide Information Technology Partner for the Olympic &

Paralympic Games and is listed on the Euronext Paris market. Atos operates under

the brands Atos, Atos Consulting, Atos Worldgrid, Bull, Canopy, Unify and

