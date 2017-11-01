XPO Logistics Awarded Contract for Cummins' Global Aftermarket Distribution Center

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -











GREENWICH, Conn. - January 11, 2017 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading

global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been awarded a

supply chain contract by global power leader Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) to support

its customers worldwide. XPO Logistics will operate Cummins' primary parts

distribution center starting this month, managing approximately 800 workers and

over 2,700 orders shipped daily.



The one million square foot facility in Memphis, Tenn., distributes component

parts, rebuild kits and remanufactured engines as the principal restock hub for

Cummins' warehouses worldwide, and supports thousands of Cummins dealers in

North America. XPO will provide custom-designed technology for parts stocking

and control, fulfillment, shipping and returns management.



"The employees and the important work they do each day at our distribution

center is critical to the success of our customers and to Cummins," said

Clarence Carr, Director, Memphis Distribution Center, Cummins Inc. "We will work

with XPO to ensure that the operations and the work environment continue to be

of the highest quality and something we can all take pride in. We will continue

to look for new and innovative ways to improve our work and our services."



Cummins has multiple operations in Memphis and has been involved with the

Memphis community for more than 50 years. Cummins now employs a workforce of

more than 1,600 across its remanufacturing and distribution operations in

Memphis and last year employees spent over 4,000 hours volunteering in the

Memphis community.



Troy Cooper, XPO Logistics chief operating officer, said, "We're proud to

support Cummins in its commitment to superior customer service and supply chain

excellence. We look forward to adding significant value to the Memphis

distribution center with cutting-edge technology and global best practices for



enhanced productivity, quality and cost-effectiveness."



About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of

cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the

world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology

and physical assets in 34 countries, with over 86,000 employees and 1,425

locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their

goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two

reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments, its

business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service.

XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European

headquarters is in Lyon, France.www.xpo.com



About Cummins

Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business

units that design, manufacture, distribute and service diesel and natural gas

engines and related technologies, including fuel systems, controls, air

handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation

systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, (USA) Cummins currently employs

approximately 55,000 people worldwide and serves customers in approximately 190

countries and territories through a network of approximately 600 company-owned

and independent distributor locations and approximately 7,200 dealer locations.

Cummins earned $1.4 billion on sales of $19.1 billion in 2015. Press releases

can be found on the Web at www.cummins.com. Follow Cummins on Twitter at

www.twitter.com/cummins and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/cumminsinc.





Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's

current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and

economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor

provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the

Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any

forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause

actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters

expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other factors that

may impact the company's results and forward-looking statement may be disclosed

in the company's filings with the SEC. The company disclaims any intention or

obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a

result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



Media Contact:

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Erin Kurtz, +1-203-489-1586

Erin.kurtz(at)xpo.com











This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: XPO Logistics, Inc. via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://xpologistics.com



Company information / Profile:

Date: 01/11/2017 - 15:01

Language: English

News-ID 517029

Character count: 5496

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: XPO Logistics, Inc.

Stadt: Greenwich





Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease