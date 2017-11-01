XPO Logistics Awarded Contract for Cummins' Global Aftermarket Distribution Center

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
GREENWICH, Conn. - January 11, 2017 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading
global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, has been awarded a
supply chain contract by global power leader Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) to support
its customers worldwide. XPO Logistics will operate Cummins' primary parts
distribution center starting this month, managing approximately 800 workers and
over 2,700 orders shipped daily.
The one million square foot facility in Memphis, Tenn., distributes component
parts, rebuild kits and remanufactured engines as the principal restock hub for
Cummins' warehouses worldwide, and supports thousands of Cummins dealers in
North America. XPO will provide custom-designed technology for parts stocking
and control, fulfillment, shipping and returns management.
"The employees and the important work they do each day at our distribution
center is critical to the success of our customers and to Cummins," said
Clarence Carr, Director, Memphis Distribution Center, Cummins Inc. "We will work
with XPO to ensure that the operations and the work environment continue to be
of the highest quality and something we can all take pride in. We will continue
to look for new and innovative ways to improve our work and our services."
Cummins has multiple operations in Memphis and has been involved with the
Memphis community for more than 50 years. Cummins now employs a workforce of
more than 1,600 across its remanufacturing and distribution operations in
Memphis and last year employees spent over 4,000 hours volunteering in the
Memphis community.
Troy Cooper, XPO Logistics chief operating officer, said, "We're proud to
support Cummins in its commitment to superior customer service and supply chain
excellence. We look forward to adding significant value to the Memphis
distribution center with cutting-edge technology and global best practices for
enhanced productivity, quality and cost-effectiveness."
About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a top ten global logistics provider of
cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the
world. The company operates as a highly integrated network of people, technology
and physical assets in 34 countries, with over 86,000 employees and 1,425
locations. XPO uses its network to help more than 50,000 customers manage their
goods more efficiently throughout their supply chains. The company has two
reporting segments: transportation and logistics, and within these segments, its
business is well diversified by geographies, verticals and types of service.
XPO's corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European
headquarters is in Lyon, France.www.xpo.com
About Cummins
Cummins Inc., a global power leader, is a corporation of complementary business
units that design, manufacture, distribute and service diesel and natural gas
engines and related technologies, including fuel systems, controls, air
handling, filtration, emission solutions and electrical power generation
systems. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana, (USA) Cummins currently employs
approximately 55,000 people worldwide and serves customers in approximately 190
countries and territories through a network of approximately 600 company-owned
and independent distributor locations and approximately 7,200 dealer locations.
Cummins earned $1.4 billion on sales of $19.1 billion in 2015. Press releases
can be found on the Web at www.cummins.com. Follow Cummins on Twitter at
www.twitter.com/cummins and on YouTube at www.youtube.com/cumminsinc.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's
current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and
economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor
provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the
Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any
forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause
actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters
expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Other factors that
may impact the company's results and forward-looking statement may be disclosed
in the company's filings with the SEC. The company disclaims any intention or
obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a
result of new information, future events, or otherwise.
