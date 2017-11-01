aPriori Expands Into Costing of Electronic Products

New Software Developed in Partnership with Leading Global Manufacturers Enables

Generation of Detailed Cost Estimates for PCBAs Faster and More Consistently



CONCORD, Mass., Jan. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aPriori, the leading provider

of automated product cost management (PCM) software solutions for global

manufacturers, today announced an important addition to the company's product

portfolio - a new software module that automates the cost calculation of Printed

Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA).



With automated PCBA costing software, users will be able to quickly generate a

detailed cost estimate by importing a Bill of Materials with basic attribute

information about the components. The PCBA costing module will assign a cost to

the board components using a library of component costs and estimate the

assembly costs of attaching the components to the board. Users can also specify

test and verification processes required whereby the system will automatically

assess the cost of each process and roll it into the overall PCBA cost. The

aPriori PCBA costing module comes with more than forty-five out-of-the-box

assembly and test manufacturing cost models and is built on aPriori's extensible

platform, supporting the addition of more processes.



Key benefits that customers will realize with aPriori's new PCBA cost module

include:



* Providing engineers with early visibility into the cost impact of design

decisions and supporting exploration of options like single vs. double sided

or the assembly cost impact of using different size boards.

* Enable Sourcing to negotiate more effectively with suppliers by providing

detail on component costs, manufacturing costs & commercial costs

* Quantify cost impact of VAVE explorations

* Ability to aggregate and analyze data across product lines and business



units

* Centrally located cost models will drive consistency of costing across a

team



Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) are used in all but the simplest electronic devices

and are used to route signals and power through electronic devices. They appear

in almost all discrete manufactured products to some degree. They can also

represent a significant portion the cost for a product, especially in industry

verticals such as aerospace & defense, high tech electronics (computer and

communications equipment and other consumer electronic products), healthcare,

oil & gas and increasingly in automotive and transportation products. While it

is a significant portion of a company's spend, the divisions responsible for PCB

design are typically smaller than those responsible for mechanical designs.

This has the potential to create a time-to-market bottleneck that can be easily

overcome by automating the product costing process.



Julie Driscoll, aPriori's Vice President of Strategic Marketing & Product

Management, offers the following insight on the importance of this new product

offering, "Since the company's inception, aPriori has delivered more than 200

cost models to market that have helped customers determine the cost of

mechanical products, manufactured using processes such as metal forming, plastic

injection molding, casting, forging, machining, etc. In the spring of 2015,

aPriori released its first electrical costing module - Wire Harness Assembly

Costing. This new product that enables engineers and sourcing managers to

quickly calculate the cost of PCBAs takes us a giant step closer towards our

vision of automated costing for highly complex mechatronic systems."



Key capabilities of the new PCBA costing module will include:



* Component Costing:

- Automatically calculated for an entire BOM based on part lookup in

centralized Component Library

- Cost information will be stored within component library:

* Volume Discounting

* Company Negotiated Costs



* Assembly & Testing Costs for Rigid Boards:

- 50+ assembly and testing processes

- Single & double sided boards

- Automated inclusion when possible from BOM information

- Manual inclusion when necessary based on user input

- Outputs generated:

* Manufacturing time per process

* Manufacturing cost per process

* Aggregated costs for the PCBA



About aPriori

aPriori software and services generate hard-dollar product cost savings for

discrete manufacturing and product innovation companies. Using aPriori's real-

time product cost assessments, employees in engineering, sourcing and

manufacturing make more-informed decisions that drive costs out of products pre-

and post-production. With aPriori, manufacturers launch products at cost

targets, maximize savings in re-work projects and avoid overpaying for sourced

parts. To learn more about aPriori and its product cost management solutions

and services, visit www.apriori.com or call 1.978.371.2006. To see an overview

demonstration of aPriori, click here.



aPriori and aPriori Technologies are registered trademarks of aPriori

Technologies Inc. All other trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks

belong to their respective holders.







CONTACT:

Rick Burke

Vice President, Marketing

rburke(at)apriori.com

978.451.7675









