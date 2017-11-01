aPriori Expands Into Costing of Electronic Products

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
CONCORD, Mass., Jan. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- aPriori, the leading provider
of automated product cost management (PCM) software solutions for global
manufacturers, today announced an important addition to the company's product
portfolio - a new software module that automates the cost calculation of Printed
Circuit Board Assembly (PCBA).
With automated PCBA costing software, users will be able to quickly generate a
detailed cost estimate by importing a Bill of Materials with basic attribute
information about the components. The PCBA costing module will assign a cost to
the board components using a library of component costs and estimate the
assembly costs of attaching the components to the board. Users can also specify
test and verification processes required whereby the system will automatically
assess the cost of each process and roll it into the overall PCBA cost. The
aPriori PCBA costing module comes with more than forty-five out-of-the-box
assembly and test manufacturing cost models and is built on aPriori's extensible
platform, supporting the addition of more processes.
Key benefits that customers will realize with aPriori's new PCBA cost module
include:
* Providing engineers with early visibility into the cost impact of design
decisions and supporting exploration of options like single vs. double sided
or the assembly cost impact of using different size boards.
* Enable Sourcing to negotiate more effectively with suppliers by providing
detail on component costs, manufacturing costs & commercial costs
* Quantify cost impact of VAVE explorations
* Ability to aggregate and analyze data across product lines and business
units
* Centrally located cost models will drive consistency of costing across a
team
Watch an Overview of Our New PCBA Solution
Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) are used in all but the simplest electronic devices
and are used to route signals and power through electronic devices. They appear
in almost all discrete manufactured products to some degree. They can also
represent a significant portion the cost for a product, especially in industry
verticals such as aerospace & defense, high tech electronics (computer and
communications equipment and other consumer electronic products), healthcare,
oil & gas and increasingly in automotive and transportation products. While it
is a significant portion of a company's spend, the divisions responsible for PCB
design are typically smaller than those responsible for mechanical designs.
This has the potential to create a time-to-market bottleneck that can be easily
overcome by automating the product costing process.
Julie Driscoll, aPriori's Vice President of Strategic Marketing & Product
Management, offers the following insight on the importance of this new product
offering, "Since the company's inception, aPriori has delivered more than 200
cost models to market that have helped customers determine the cost of
mechanical products, manufactured using processes such as metal forming, plastic
injection molding, casting, forging, machining, etc. In the spring of 2015,
aPriori released its first electrical costing module - Wire Harness Assembly
Costing. This new product that enables engineers and sourcing managers to
quickly calculate the cost of PCBAs takes us a giant step closer towards our
vision of automated costing for highly complex mechatronic systems."
Key capabilities of the new PCBA costing module will include:
* Component Costing:
- Automatically calculated for an entire BOM based on part lookup in
centralized Component Library
- Cost information will be stored within component library:
* Volume Discounting
* Company Negotiated Costs
* Assembly & Testing Costs for Rigid Boards:
- 50+ assembly and testing processes
- Single & double sided boards
- Automated inclusion when possible from BOM information
- Manual inclusion when necessary based on user input
- Outputs generated:
* Manufacturing time per process
* Manufacturing cost per process
* Aggregated costs for the PCBA
About aPriori
aPriori software and services generate hard-dollar product cost savings for
discrete manufacturing and product innovation companies. Using aPriori's real-
time product cost assessments, employees in engineering, sourcing and
manufacturing make more-informed decisions that drive costs out of products pre-
and post-production. With aPriori, manufacturers launch products at cost
targets, maximize savings in re-work projects and avoid overpaying for sourced
parts. To learn more about aPriori and its product cost management solutions
and services, visit www.apriori.com or call 1.978.371.2006. To see an overview
demonstration of aPriori, click here.
aPriori on Twitter (at)aPriori_Inc.
aPriori on XING https://www.xing.com
Enterprise Product Costing Blog
aPriori and aPriori Technologies are registered trademarks of aPriori
Technologies Inc. All other trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks
belong to their respective holders.
