Rock Tech Discovers New Lithium Bearing Pegmatite at its Georgia Lake Lithium Property

Vancouver, BC, Canada - January 11, 2017 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (the "Company" or Rock Tech) (TSX-V: RCK; Frankfurt: RJIB) is pleased to announce the discovery of a new lithium-bearing pegmatite dike at its 100%-owned Georgia Lake lithium property in the Thunder Bay Mining District of Northwest Ontario, Canada.



The previously undocumented showing lies approximately 200 metres southeast of the Nama Creek area of the Georgia Lake lithium property. Three (3) samples from the new showing were submitted for analysis and returned lithium oxide (Li2O) grades up to 1.81%. The exposed outcrop was approximately ten (10) metres in length and over three (3) metres wide though contact with host rock was not located, suggesting the potential for greater width. The showing was traced along surface for approximately 100 metres before boulders and overburden made further visual inspection infeasible.



Rock Techs CEO, Martin Stephan, commented, We are very excited at the prospect of a new discovery at our Georgia Lake lithium property. Substantial exploration work was completed by past operators in the 1950s and Rock Tech has made significant investments in exploration since acquiring the property. The discovery of a previously undocumented lithium-bearing pegmatite dike illustrates the propertys expansion potential and reminds us that large portions of the property remain underexplored.



Analytical results of the surface grab samples are presented in the following table:



Sample Li2O %

Number



881016 1.59

881154 1.81

881155 1.01



The surface samples were submitted to Actlabs, an ISO 9001:2008 certified analytical laboratory located in Geraldton, Ontario.



Rock Tech is the only exploration company in the Georgia Lake region with an NI 43-101 resource estimate. Further, the Company has completed metallurgical testing on a bulk sample demonstrating the ability to produce both a high-grade spodumene concentrate and battery-grade lithium carbonate (Li2CO3). The spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the Georgia Lake area were originally discovered in 1955.





All scientific and technical information in this news release concerning the Georgia Lake lithium property was reviewed and prepared under the supervision of Locke Goldsmith, P. Eng., P. Geo., an independent Qualified Person to Rock Tech.



About Rock Tech Lithium:



Rock Tech Lithium is an exploration company focused on acquiring and exploring properties in the field of lithium and other selected battery metals.



The Companys 100%-owned Georgia Lake lithium property, located northeast of Thunder Bay, Ontario, has an NI 43-101 compliant indicated resource estimate of 3.19 million tonnes grading 1.10% lithium oxide in addition to an inferred resource estimate of 6.31 million tonnes grading 1.00% lithium oxide.



To view photos, videos and maps from the ongoing exploration program, please use the following link: http://rocktechlithium.com/ongoing-exploration-program/



