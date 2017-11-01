CB Insights Reveals the AI 100 List At The Innovation Summit

Nanit Selected to the 2017 AI 100, Highlighting Advancements in Baby Monitor Camera Technology
(firmenpresse) - SANTA BARBARA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- CB Insights today selected Nanit to the prestigious Artificial Intelligence 100 list ("AI 100"), a select group of emerging private companies working on groundbreaking artificial intelligence technology. CB Insights CEO and co-founder, Anand Sanwal, revealed the winners during The Innovation Summit, a gathering of top executives and investors to explore the industries of the future.
"Getting a good night's sleep leads to improved mental health, physical health, quality of life, and safety; in children, sleep also fosters growth and brain development, so the need for sleep goes far beyond just fighting crankiness -- it's a necessity for a healthy life," said Nanit CEO, Dr. Assaf Glazer. "Nanit is the first to use computer vision technology to track sleep patterns and behaviors so that parents like myself can truly connect and understand their kids, and help the whole family get a better night's sleep."
Companies such as Affectiva, Blue River Technology, Deep Instinct, Sentient Technologies and Orbital Insight joined Nanit in being recognized for their amazing teams, technology, and traction in front of an audience of 400 senior executives from around the world.
The CB Insights research team selected the AI 100 winners based on a combination of data submitted by the companies, responses to interview questions and the company's Mosaic Score. Mosaic is an algorithm built with funding from the National Science Foundation that gives predictive intelligence into the health of private companies.
"From financial services to healthcare to transport, incumbent companies in every industry are seeing that AI will reshape their industries. And as so often happens, transformational innovation comes from emerging companies. In the case of AI, a lot of the groundbreaking work is being done by the AI 100. The companies in the AI 100 are accelerating research, improving efficiency, and making many game-changing advancements that will be felt for decades to come," CB Insights CEO said.
In total, these 100 emerging private companies have raised $3.8B across 263 deals since 2012, according to CB Insights.
Applications of their technology include breakthroughs in healthcare, drug discovery, business intelligence, gaming, manufacturing, and much more.
More than 1,650 companies were nominated or applied for the AI 100 (only 6% were selected).
Data Collective has backed 14 of the AI 100 companies, while NEA backed 8 and Bloomberg Beta backed 7.
There have been 9 mega-rounds (funding rounds of $100M or more) to AI 100 companies since 2014.
Five AI 100 companies have reached a valuation of $1B or more (also known as unicorn status).
11 countries are represented among the winners.
The first baby-safe monitor that utilizes the most advanced and secure camera ever introduced to the home, Nanit was made by parents for parents who are curious about their child's sleep habits and overall wellness. The camera's machine-learning and computer vision technology measure a baby's sleep cycle and provide actionable insights that allow parents to make the best choices for their baby's sleep. When developing the product, Nanit's founders worked in conjunction with doctors and sleep experts to determine the most important metrics to capture. Not only does Nanit provide a high-resolution bird's eye view of the crib, but its camera sensors can actually measure and differentiate behaviors, distinguishing even the slightest changes (i.e. whether your baby is asleep or simply lying peacefully awake). What's more, Nanit is the first and only monitor on the market that provides sleep insights, behavioral analysis, parenting tips, social sharing capabilities and nightly video summaries -- all without a wearable component.
Affectiva
AImotive
Algorithmia
AlphaSense, Inc.
Anki
Appier
Atomwise, Inc.
Automat
Ayasdi
babylon
BenevolentAI
BloomReach
Blue River Technology
Bonsai
Cape Analytics
Captricity
Chorus.ai
Chronocam
Citrine Informatics
Clara Labs
Clarifai
CloudMedx Inc
CognitiveScale
Context Relevant
Cortical.io
CrowdFlower
Cylance
Darktrace
Dataminr
DataRobot
Deep Genomics
Deep Instinct
Deepgram
Descartes Labs
Digital Reasoning
DigitalGenius
Dispatch
Drawbridge
Drive.ai
Elitic, Inc.
fido.ai
Freenome
Gigster
Gradescope
GrokStyle Inc.
H2O.ai
iCarbonX
InsideSales.com
Kasisto
Kensho Technologies
KITT.AI
KONUX GmbH
Logz.io
Loop AI Labs
Lunit Inc.
Maluuba
MindMeld
Mobvoi
mode.ai
Nanit
Narrative Science
Nauto
Nexar
Numenta
Numerai
nuTonomy
Orbital Insight
Paxata
Persado
Petuum, Inc.
Pilot AI Labs
Prospera Technologies
Rapidminer
Retention Science
Rokid Corporation, Ltd.
ROSS Intelligence
Scaled Inference
Semantic Machines, Inc.
Sentient Technologies
Shift Technology
Sift Science
Sight Machine
SigOpt
Skymind
Snips
SparkCognition
TalkIQ
Talla
Tamr Inc.
Textio
Trifacta
twoXAR
Ubtech
Verdigris
Vicarious Systems
Voyager Labs
x.ai
Zebra Medical Vision
Zoox
Zymergen
Our team comes to work every day to build technology that helps corporations guess less and win more. We aggregate and analyze massive amounts of data and use machine learning, algorithms and data visualization to help corporations replace the three Gs (Google searches, gut instinct and guys with MBAs*) so they can answer massive strategic questions using probability not punditry.
With backing from the National Science Foundation and venture capital investors, we mine terabytes of data and knowledge contained in patents, venture capital financings, M&A transactions, hiring, startup and investor websites, news sentiment, social media chatter, and more. Our software algorithmically analyzes this data to help our clients see where the world is going tomorrow, today.
*We have MBAs.
From voice and chat interfaces to AI replacing investment managers and doctors to the new revenue models enabled by the Industrial Internet of Things, the Innovation Summit marries CB Insights' emerging trend research with the thinking of the world's smartest minds -- leading VCs, economists, researchers and corporate strategists.
Nanit is the first Baby-Safe smart monitor for the modern family that utilizes the most advanced and secure camera technology ever introduced to the home. Co-founded by Dr. Assaf Glazer, Tor Ivry and Andrew Berman in New York City, Nanit is implementing machine learning and advanced camera sensors to measure a baby's sleep cycle by providing actionable insights that lead to improved sleep for the entire family. For more information, please visit or follow (at)getnanit on Twitter.
Image Available:
Lauren Graffort
Wareness for Nanit
415-869-8629
Emily Veach
Communications Manager
+1 212-292-3148, ext. 1007
More information:
http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3097688
Date: 01/11/2017 - 15:30
Language: English
News-ID 517040
Character count: 5494
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Nanit
Stadt: SANTA BARBARA, CA
Number of hits: 36
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|56.430
|Registriert Heute:
|26
|Registriert Gestern:
|44
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|172
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.