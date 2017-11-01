US EPA recommends SCS Global Services' Certifications and Standards

(firmenpresse) - SCS Global Services is pleased to announce that its suite of indoor air quality certification standards for the built environment are now recognized by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in its Recommendations of Specifications, Standards and Ecolabels to federal purchasers. SCS has provided leadership in third-party environmental and sustainability certification, auditing, testing, and standards development for more than thirty years.



SCS Indoor Advantage and Indoor Advantage Gold were included among the standards recommended for certification for a wide range of low-emitting furniture and building materials, including adhesives, carpet, acoustical ceiling tile, fiberboard, gypsum panels, wallboard, flooring products, insulation, and interior latex paint. In addition, the FloorScore® standard, developed by SCS for the Resilient Floor Covering Institute, was among the standards recommended for certification for low-emitting flooring and carpet.



During the pilot phase, which focused on three categories  paints and coatings, furniture, and flooring  product-focused stakeholder panels and the Governance Committee grappled with a wide range of issues related to environmental standards setting processes, effectiveness of standards in protecting human and environmental health, conformity assessment approaches, and ecolabel program management. In addition to earning the recommendation for its indoor air quality standards, SCS was found to meet the EPAs guidelines for conformity assessment bodies for services provided in connection with the following standards:

level®, ANSI/BIFMA e3  2014, Certification for Sustainable Furniture

Green Squared®, ANSI A138.1  2011 v2, Certification for Sustainable Ceramic Tiles, Glass Tiles and Tile Installation Materials

facts®, NSF/ANSI 336  2011, Certification for Sustainable Commercial Furnishings Fabric

NSF/ANSI 140  2015 Sustainability Assessment for Carpet

NSF/ANSI 332  2015 Sustainability Assessment for Resilient Floor Coverings.



With expertise spanning a wide-range of industries, SCS is one of the few certification bodies with the ability to assess companies, domestic and international, for several multi-attribute and indoor air quality standards recommended so far by the EPA.

We are pleased to have been included among EPAs initial round of recommended standards, and to have been able to demonstrate our competence as a third-party certifier, said Steve Kooy, SCS Director of Sales and Marketing. We look forward to helping our customers meet federal procurement mandates, and where applicable, achieve multiple certifications simultaneously.

The pilot project was an outgrowth of U.S. Presidential Executive Order 13963, Planning for Federal Sustainability in the Next Decade, which directed the EPA to provide federal purchasers with recommendations of specifications, standards, and ecolabels to use in identifying and procuring environmentally preferable products and services. The EPAs goal was to develop a transparent, fair and consistent approach to using private sector standards and conformity assessment programs to support sustainable acquisition within the federal government, resulting in greater marketplace clarity overall.







