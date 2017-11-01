Patented Medicine Prices Review Board Will Hear Evidence in the Matter of the Price of Orphan Drug Soliris

Proceedings to begin in January 2017 in Ottawa

OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- Patented Medicine Prices Review Board

The Patented Medicine Prices Review Board (the Board) will hold a public hearing in the matter of the price of the patented medicine Soliris and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Alexion), the pharmaceutical company that exercises patent rights for Soliris and sells the medicine in Canada. The hearing is scheduled to take place from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (EST) from January 16 to January 19 and from January 23 to January 27, 2017 at the following location:

The purpose of the hearing is to determine whether, under sections 83 and 85 of the Patent Act, Alexion is selling or has sold Soliris in any market in Canada at a price that, in the opinion of the Hearing Panel of the Board, is or was excessive and if so, what order, if any, should be made.

Soliris is the first and only treatment for patients with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria, a rare and life-threatening blood disorder characterized by excessive destruction of red blood cells; and Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, a rare and life-threatening genetic disorder characterized by blood clots in small vessels.

Sofie McCoy-Astell

Manager, Communications

Patented Medicine Prices Review Board

613-960-9728





