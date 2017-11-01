Land Securities Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- Land Securities Group PLC (LSE: LAND) (OTCQX: LSGOF)
The Company has today been notified that in respect of its second interim dividend for the 2016/17 financial year paid on 6 January 2017, Dame Alison Carnwath acquired the following Ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Shares") through her participation in the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"):
The Company confirms that the PDMR's notification obligations under the Market Abuse Regulations have been satisfied.
For further information, please contact:
Michael Arnaouti Deputy Company Secretary Tel: +44(0) 20 7024 5219
