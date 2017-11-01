       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Commercial Real Estate


Land Securities Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

ID: 517049
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- Land Securities Group PLC (LSE: LAND) (OTCQX: LSGOF)

The Company has today been notified that in respect of its second interim dividend for the 2016/17 financial year paid on 6 January 2017, Dame Alison Carnwath acquired the following Ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ("Shares") through her participation in the Company's Dividend Reinvestment Plan ("DRIP"):

The Company confirms that the PDMR's notification obligations under the Market Abuse Regulations have been satisfied.

For further information, please contact:



Michael Arnaouti
Deputy Company Secretary
Tel: +44(0) 20 7024 5219



Keywords (optional):

land-securities-group-plc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/11/2017 - 16:11
Language: English
News-ID 517049
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Land Securities Group PLC
Stadt: LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM


Number of hits: 60

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Commercial Real Estate




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.432
Registriert Heute: 29
Registriert Gestern: 44
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 158


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z