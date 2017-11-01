MemSQL to Present Webcast on Building the Ideal Stack for Machine Learning

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- MemSQL (), provider of the fastest database platform for real-time analytics, is hosting an O'Reilly webcast titled, "Building the Ideal Stack for Machine Learning" on Thursday, January 19 at 10 AM PT. The webcast will showcase the business benefits of combining real-time data with advanced analytics approaches like machine learning and deep learning. Attendees will learn tools and techniques for integrating machine learning models across industries and organizations. In addition, MemSQL Principal Product Manager Steven Camiña, will walk through critical technologies needed in your technology ecosystem, including Python, Apache Kafka, Apache Spark, and a real-time database. To join the Webcast, please register here .

The webcast will also feature:

Live predictive analytics demonstrations

Examples of machine learning applications in the energy and supply chain industries

Architectural diagrams and technology stacks from real-world use cases

"Machine Learning is not new, but its application across memory-optimized distributed systems has led to an explosion in both the number and capability of its uses," said Gary Orenstein, CMO, MemSQL. "Across finance, communications, and retail among other industries, successful companies now combine advanced analytics and machine learning with real-time data -- creating immediate business opportunities and major competitive advantages."

MemSQL delivers the leading database platform for real-time analytics. Global enterprises use MemSQL to achieve peak performance and optimize data efficiency. With the combined power of database, data warehouse, and streaming workloads in one system, MemSQL helps companies anticipate problems before they occur, turn insights into actions, and stay relevant in a rapidly changing world. Visit or follow us .

