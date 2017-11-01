       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Electronics & Communications


RTI and National Instruments Continue to Lead Industrial Internet Consortium's Microgrid Testbed, Now Hosted at the NI Industrial IoT Lab

RTI to Sponsor and Support National Instrument's Industrial IoT Lab Grand Opening in Austin, Texas

ID: 517062
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - SUNNYVALE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- , the Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity company, today announced their support and sponsorship of the new (NI) Industrial IoT Lab. NI announced the grand opening of the lab this morning, which is located at their headquarters in Austin, Texas.

RTI and NI continue to develop a strategic, symbiotic relationship in developing solutions for the Industrial Internet. The two companies are currently co-leading the , which leverages the Data Distribution Service (DDS) standard and will now be hosted at the new NI Industrial IoT Lab. The second phase of the Microgrid Testbed is underway with collaborators working to integrate a Time Sensitive Network (TSN) Ethernet-based distributed control system that allows the microgrid to run on 100% renewable energy sources. This integration provides the advanced network infrastructure required to synchronize Direct Current (DC) power sources, like solar arrays, wind power and batteries. This next phase will also include additional partners and capabilities, including weather analytics and cloud computing.

Stan Schneider, chief executive officer (CEO), and Brett Murphy, director of business development, IIoT at RTI, will attend the grand opening of the lab on Jan. 11, which will include a ribbon cutting ceremony and tours of the facility.

Since 1976, NI () has made it possible for engineers and scientists to solve the world's greatest engineering challenges with powerful platform-based systems that accelerate productivity and drive rapid innovation. Customers from a wide variety of industries -- from healthcare to automotive and from consumer electronics to particle physics -- use NI's integrated hardware and software platform to improve the world we live in.

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity company. The RTI Connext® databus is a software framework that shares information in real time, making applications work together as one, integrated system. It connects across field, fog and cloud. Its reliability, security, performance and scalability are proven in the most demanding industrial systems. Deployed systems include medical devices and imaging; wind, hydro and solar power; autonomous planes, trains and cars; traffic control; Oil and Gas; robotics, ships and defense.

RTI is the largest vendor of products based on the Object Management Group (OMG) Data Distribution Service (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, Calif.

Cameron Smead


Karbo Communications for RTI
415-255-6506


Emily Carey
415-255-6514



More information:
http://www.rti.com/



Keywords (optional):

rti, real, time-soa, messaging-software, siemens-energy, quality-of-service-qos, rti-connext, bpm,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/11/2017 - 17:19
Language: English
News-ID 517062
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Real-Time Innovations (RTI)
Stadt: SUNNYVALE, CA


Number of hits: 34

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Electronics & Communications




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.432
Registriert Heute: 29
Registriert Gestern: 44
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 158


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z