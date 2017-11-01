âOnline Door Handle Retailer Launches New Responsive Website

Door Handles UK is expecting a surge in sales thanks to the release of its new website which is now responsive for optimal display on mobiles, tablets and desktops.

(firmenpresse) - Leading online retailer Door Handles UK this week announces the launch of its new responsive website to make it easier for mobile users to search for products and purchase from its store.



The new website is designed to the latest standards of responsive design, offering great performance across different devices, from desktop to tablets to mobile phone.



Door Handles UK is one of the countrys leading online retailers for door handles and furniture. The specialist ironmongery store stocks thousands of quality products available for purchase by builders, home developers and DIY enthusiasts.



The range of products on the website includes door handles of all shapes, sizes and styles, plus door knockers, locks and letterboxes. Popular collections include stainless steel door handles and black antique door handles.



Craig Scully, owner of Door Handles UK, commented: We have a fantastic range of products, which must be one of the largest in the UK. Yet the old website was only suitable for half of all potential customers because it was designed for desktop.



The new, mobile responsive version of the website opens up access to a greater number of people on mobile smart phones and tablets. We have already witnessed a boost in sales as a result of the better visibility on smaller devices.



The Cornwall based company was established in 2006 with the aim of delivering the very best door handle products to customers all over the UK. At the time it was the first specialist door furniture shops in the UK. Now the online retailer can target even more people through mobile devices thanks to its new website.



Updating the website was not without its complications. The vast catalogue of door handles had to be completely restructured to suit the format of smaller devices. But Craig Scully is happy with the result. He said: The website now looks better than ever. It also loads faster and more efficiently, no matter whether the customer is viewing the website on a mobile, tablet laptop or desktop PC.





The online store is a leading resource on quality door furniture, where customers can enjoy next-day delivery on most stock items. They can also pop-in to the companys showroom in Newquay, Cornwall when they can view the products in person.



For more information, visit http://www.doorhandlesuk.com/





