CellOS Software Leverages Zoomdata and MapR to Help Telcos More Efficiently Monetize Their Networks

The real-time analytics solutions enable Telcos to gain millions of dollars by plugging revenue losses and finding new revenue streams

(firmenpresse) - SAN MATEO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- , developers of the world's fastest visual analytics platform for big data, and , the provider of real-time data analytics to monetize network assets, today announced new analytic applications for data revenue assurance, network analytics and campaign management that will enable Telcos to add millions of dollars of revenue by enabling real-time analyses of their own networks.

The solutions are the first to leverage the new Zoomdata for MapR that supports the schema-free analytics capabilities in Apache Drill and the real-time streaming of Apache Spark, ensuring that customers can build powerful, insightful applications using Zoomdata in conjunction with the MapR Converged Data Platform.

"The CellOS-MapR-Zoomdata integration is an exciting development," said CellOS CEO Kamlesh Patel. "Together we are able to offer a platform that enables correlation of a wide range of data inputs in real-time. The analytics stream resulting from this will trigger events that enable Telcos to more effectively monetize data flowing through their networks."

"Telcos have a tremendous resource in the data flowing through their networks," said Nick Halsey, CMO of Zoomdata. "By combining the power and insights of Zoomdata and MapR, with CellOS' industry-specific solutions, Telcos now have a new set of powerful tools to make money with what they already have."

"CellOS is a great example of a company leveraging real-time data streaming applications to optimize the monetization of mobile broadband," said Geneva Lake, vice president, Worldwide Alliances & Channel, MapR. "Working with Zoomdata, we are helping our joint customers effectively harness the buried data treasure hidden within their networks."

Zoomdata is an open platform that provides visual analytics solutions for big data. Natively architected for both cloud and on-premises deployments, its microservices architecture delivers visual analysis of big datasets in seconds. Zoomdata's patented Data Sharpening technology delivers the industry's fastest visual analytics for real-time streaming and historical data. Zoomdata's streaming architecture makes this possible by using Apache Spark as a complementary high performance engine. Zoomdata Fusion enables users to perform analytics across disparate data sources in a single view -- without the need to move or transform data.

For more information about the CellOS analytic applications visit .

At CellOS Software, our vision is to enable big data monetization and improved network intelligence for the communications networks of tomorrow. To realize this, CellOS Software offers a wide range of solutions based on big data analytics. Our key focus areas include industry leading Data Revenue Assurance, Network Analytics, and Campaign Management solutions. This unique ability to extract key insights from network data in real-time allows our partners to not only maximize existing revenue streams but also explore new revenue streams for improved monetization of their network assets.

To learn more about CellOS Software, visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or online at .

enables organizations to create disruptive advantage and long-term value from their data with the industry's only Converged Data Platform, which delivers distributed processing, real-time analytics, and enterprise-grade requirements across cloud and on-premise environments -- while leveraging the significant ongoing development in open source technologies including Spark and Hadoop. Organizations with the most demanding production needs, including sub-second response for fraud prevention, secure and highly available data-driven insights for better healthcare, petabyte analysis for threat detection, and integrated operational and analytic processing for improved customer experiences, run on MapR. A majority of customers achieves payback in fewer than 12 months and realizes greater than 5X ROI. MapR ensures customer success through world-class professional services and with free on-demand training that 50,000 developers, data analysts and administrators have used to close the big data skills gap. Amazon, Cisco, Google, HPE, Microsoft, SAP, and Teradata are part of the worldwide MapR partner ecosystem. Investors include Future Fund, Google Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Mayfield Fund, NEA, Qualcomm Ventures and Redpoint Ventures. Connect with MapR on , and .

develops the world's fastest visual analytics solution for big data. Using patented data sharpening and micro-query technologies, Zoomdata empowers business users to visually consume data in seconds, even across billions of rows of data. Zoomdata Fusion enables interactive analytics across disparate data sources, bridging modern and legacy data architectures, blending real-time streams and historical data, and unifying enterprise data with data in the cloud. Delivered in a microservices architecture for elastic scalability, Zoomdata runs on premises, in the cloud or embedded in an application. With offices in Chicago, New York, San Mateo, CA and Reston, VA, Zoomdata is venture-backed by Accel, Columbus Nova Technology Partners, Comcast Ventures, Goldman Sachs, NEA, and Razor's Edge.

