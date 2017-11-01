Amazon Conference Speaker Unveiled as the Amazon Mastermind - Elizabeth Herrera

The Mass Conversions Amazon Conference has unveiled one of the many speakers at the event to be Elizabeth Herrera. Find out more about this Amazon Mastermind by visiting: https://goo.gl/eEWAqg

(firmenpresse) - Michael Devlins Mass Conversions Internet Marketing and Amazon Conference has become a topic of conversation in the digital marketing space. The event will be hosted in Las Vegas, Nevada at the 5 star Aria Resort on January 29th and continue until February 1st of 2017. Recently, many of the dozens of speakers at Mass Conversions (that will be delivering valuable insight in the amazon seller community) have been unveiled. Amongst these notable speakers includes [Elizabeth Herrera](http://lizherrera.com/).



The main and noble goal of Michael Devlins Mass Conversions Amazon Mastermind is to help grow the businesses of all Amazon sellers and general E-commerce sellers (from beginning to advanced). The Amazon event will unveil the latest internet marketing tactics and tips for selling physical products via Amazon; however, Devlin also has his focus on the topic of brand building for long term value in businesses. In order to bring the latest information to this Amazon conference, Devlin invited incredible speakers (such as Elizabeth Herrera), who will share their latest research that few will ever learn.



Known for her casual keynotes and eccentric personality, Elizabeth Herrera is a high energy speaker in the Amazon seller community who has brought tremendous value to digital marketing events such as the Amazon Millionaire Summit, OMG Live, exclusive high ticket masterminds, and more. What makes Elizabeth a notable speaker is her incredible success within Amazon as an individual outside of the coaching space: She is doer as well as a teacher. The topic of choice for Elizabeth Herrera at the Mass Conversions Amazon conference is Retention Marketing, where she will show attendees that the art of growing a brand is not just winning customers, it's also keeping them.



Marketers and sellers who attend the Amazon Mastermind event will also be given the opportunity to work with select speakers on VIP round table strategy sessions on the 3rd day of the Amazon Conference at Mass Conversions. While many attendees have valued this Amazon conference in the $10,000 range, Devlin assures readers that the price tag will be much lower despite the invaluable information that will be shared behind these closed doors.





[Click Here](https://goo.gl/eEWAqg) to learn how to get a ticket to the Mass Conversions Amazon Conference at a heavily discounted price before space runs out.





