ABLYNX INITIATES THE PHASE IIb "RESPIRE" STUDY OF ITS WHOLLY-OWNED, FIRST-IN-CLASS, INHALED ANTI-RSV NANOBODY, ALX-0171, FOR THE TREATMENT OF RSV INFECTIONS IN HOSPITALISED INFANTS

* ALX-0171 is a first-in-class inhaled Nanobody® developed for the treatment

of RSV infections

* ALX-0171 was safe and well tolerated in a Phase IIa study in hospitalised

infants with a RSV infection

* ALX-0171 had an immediate and significant impact on viral replication and an

encouraging initial therapeutic effect in a Phase IIa study in hospitalised

infants with a RSV infection[1]



GHENT, Belgium, 11 January 2017 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY]

today announced that it has dosed the first patient in the Phase IIb "RESPIRE"

dose-ranging efficacy study of ALX-0171, its novel inhaled drug candidate to

treat RSV infections. Topline results from this Phase IIb study of inhaled ALX-

0171 are expected in the second half of 2018.



Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is the most common cause of lower respiratory

tract infections and the leading viral cause of severe lower respiratory tract

disease in infants and young children worldwide. It is the primary cause of

infant hospitalisation and virus associated deaths in infants, with estimated

global annual infection and hospitalisation rates of 34 million and 3-4 million

respectively[2]. Current treatment of RSV infections is primarily focused on

symptomatic relief, hence the need for an effective and specific anti-RSV

therapeutic.



This Phase IIb study is a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled,

international, multicentre dose-ranging study of three different doses of

inhaled ALX-0171 in approximately 180 infants (aged 1-24 months) diagnosed with

RSV and hospitalised for a lower respiratory tract infection. ALX-0171 will be

administered once daily for three consecutive days. The study consists of a

sequential dose escalation part, which is expected to enrol approximately 36



infants, followed by a parallel part in which approximately 144 infants will be

randomly assigned to one of the three dose groups of inhaled ALX-0171, or

placebo.



The primary endpoint of the study is to evaluate the anti-viral effect of

treatment measured in nasal swabs. Secondary endpoints include safety,

pharmacokinetics, clinical activity with assessment of composite clinical scores

such as the Global Severity Score (using data on feeding intolerance, medical

interventions, respiratory distress, apnoea, general condition and fever)[3],

and time to clinical response (i.e. time needed to achieve adequate oxygen

saturation and oral feeding ).



Dr Edwin Moses, CEO of Ablynx, commented: "Ablynx is a pioneer in the

development of a specific treatment for RSV infections. The start of this

efficacy study in hospitalised infants with a RSV infection is another important

step forward. If recruitment goes to plan then the study is expected to be

completed in the first half of 2018 with results anticipated by the end of

2018."







About the RESPIRE study



The primary objective of the recently reported first-in-infant Phase I/IIa study

in 53 hospitalised RSV-infected infants, aged 1-24 months, was to evaluate the

safety and tolerability of an inhaled dose (1.5 mg/kg) of ALX-0171, administered

once daily for three consecutive days. The results from this study demonstrated

that ALX-0171 was safe and well tolerated, had a significant and immediate

impact on viral replication and that it had an encouraging initial indication of

therapeutic effect.



The benign safety profile of inhaled ALX-0171 observed so far supports the study

of increased doses of inhaled ALX-0171 in the Phase IIb RESPIRE efficacy trial,

to evaluate the maximum potential of this novel drug candidate and to support

selection of the optimal dose for future development and commercialisation.



The RESPIRE study will consist of two parts. The first part will be a sequential

dose escalation that will include three cohorts of 12 subjects each of whom will

be randomly (3:1 ratio) assigned to receive inhaled ALX-0171 or inhaled placebo.

The first cohort will evaluate the safety of inhaled ALX-0171 at a dose of 3.0

mg/kg. After the last subject in this cohort has completed treatment, an

independent data monitoring committee (DMC) will review the safety data and

advise the Company on proceeding to the next cohort with a dose of 6.0 mg/kg,

and the same procedure will then be used prior to the third cohort which will be

dosed at 9.0 mg/kg. Recruitment will be paused while the DMC reviews each data

set. Following completion of the sequential dose escalation part, the remaining

144 subjects will be randomly assigned in a 1:1:1:1 ratio to one of the three

dose groups of inhaled ALX-0171 (3.0 mg/kg, 6.0 mg/kg and 9.0 mg/kg) or inhaled

placebo. Subjects will receive once daily doses for three consecutive days and

the total study duration per subject will be 28 days.



The primary endpoint of the study is to evaluate the anti-viral effect of

inhaled ALX-0171 measured in nasal swabs, which will be determined by the time

needed for the viral load (as assessed by plaque assay) to drop below the

quantification limit. Secondary endpoints include safety, pharmacokinetics,

clinical activity with assessment of composite clinical scores such as the

Global Severity Score (using data on feeding intolerance, medical interventions,

respiratory distress, apnoea, general condition and fever)[4]; and time to

clinical response (i.e. time needed to achieve adequate oxygen saturation and

oral feeding ).



About RSV and ALX-0171



Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is the most common cause of lower respiratory

tract infections and the leading viral cause of severe lower respiratory tract

disease in infants and young children worldwide. It is the primary cause of

infant hospitalisation and virus associated deaths in infants, with estimated

global annual infection and hospitalisation rates of 34 million and 3-4 million

respectively(2). It is associated with an estimated 3,000-8,500 deaths in

infants <2 years globally per year[5], and it has been linked to an increased

risk of asthma development later in life[6].



Current treatment of RSV infections is primarily focussed on symptomatic relief,

hence the need for an effective and specific anti-RSV therapeutic.



Ablynx's ALX-0171 has been developed to address this unmet medical need and is a

potential breakthrough for the treatment of RSV infection. This wholly-owned

trivalent Nanobody binds to the F-protein of RSV, thereby inhibiting viral

replication and neutralising RSV activity by blocking virus uptake into cells.

The physical robustness of the Nanobody allows administration via inhalation

directly to the site of infection, i.e. the respiratory tracts. ALX-0171 has

shown a potent anti-viral effect against a broad range of RSV strains in vitro

and it has demonstrated a marked therapeutic effect following administration via

nebulisation in a neonatal animal model for infant RSV infection[7]. Repeated

daily inhalation of ALX-0171 was proven to be well-tolerated in multiple Phase I

clinical studies in adults and a Phase I/IIa study in hospitalised infants with

a RSV infection. In addition, repeated daily inhalation of ALX-0171 had an

immediate and significant impact on viral replication and an encouraging initial

therapeutic effect in a Phase I/IIa study in hospitalised infants with a RSV

infection.





About Ablynx



Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies®,

proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments,

which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the

features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines

which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than

45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic

areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and

respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical

companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Genzyme, Merck &

Co., Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The

Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on

www.ablynx.com.





For more information, please contact

Ablynx:

Dr Edwin Moses

CEO

t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07

m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68

e: edwin.moses(at)ablynx.com



Marieke Vermeersch

Director IR & Corporate Communications

t: +32 (0)9 262 00 82

m: +32 (0)479 49 06 03

e: marieke.vermeersch(at)ablynx.com

Follow us on Twitter (at)AblynxABLX





Ablynx media/analyst relations

FTI Consulting:

Julia Phillips, Brett Pollard, Mo Noonan, Matthew Moss

t: +44 20 3727 1000

e: ablynx(at)fticonsulting.com







