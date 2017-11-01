(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* ALX-0171 is a first-in-class inhaled Nanobody® developed for the treatment
of RSV infections
* ALX-0171 was safe and well tolerated in a Phase IIa study in hospitalised
infants with a RSV infection
* ALX-0171 had an immediate and significant impact on viral replication and an
encouraging initial therapeutic effect in a Phase IIa study in hospitalised
infants with a RSV infection[1]
GHENT, Belgium, 11 January 2017 - Ablynx [Euronext Brussels: ABLX; OTC: ABYLY]
today announced that it has dosed the first patient in the Phase IIb "RESPIRE"
dose-ranging efficacy study of ALX-0171, its novel inhaled drug candidate to
treat RSV infections. Topline results from this Phase IIb study of inhaled ALX-
0171 are expected in the second half of 2018.
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is the most common cause of lower respiratory
tract infections and the leading viral cause of severe lower respiratory tract
disease in infants and young children worldwide. It is the primary cause of
infant hospitalisation and virus associated deaths in infants, with estimated
global annual infection and hospitalisation rates of 34 million and 3-4 million
respectively[2]. Current treatment of RSV infections is primarily focused on
symptomatic relief, hence the need for an effective and specific anti-RSV
therapeutic.
This Phase IIb study is a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled,
international, multicentre dose-ranging study of three different doses of
inhaled ALX-0171 in approximately 180 infants (aged 1-24 months) diagnosed with
RSV and hospitalised for a lower respiratory tract infection. ALX-0171 will be
administered once daily for three consecutive days. The study consists of a
sequential dose escalation part, which is expected to enrol approximately 36
infants, followed by a parallel part in which approximately 144 infants will be
randomly assigned to one of the three dose groups of inhaled ALX-0171, or
placebo.
The primary endpoint of the study is to evaluate the anti-viral effect of
treatment measured in nasal swabs. Secondary endpoints include safety,
pharmacokinetics, clinical activity with assessment of composite clinical scores
such as the Global Severity Score (using data on feeding intolerance, medical
interventions, respiratory distress, apnoea, general condition and fever)[3],
and time to clinical response (i.e. time needed to achieve adequate oxygen
saturation and oral feeding ).
Dr Edwin Moses, CEO of Ablynx, commented: "Ablynx is a pioneer in the
development of a specific treatment for RSV infections. The start of this
efficacy study in hospitalised infants with a RSV infection is another important
step forward. If recruitment goes to plan then the study is expected to be
completed in the first half of 2018 with results anticipated by the end of
2018."
About the RESPIRE study
The primary objective of the recently reported first-in-infant Phase I/IIa study
in 53 hospitalised RSV-infected infants, aged 1-24 months, was to evaluate the
safety and tolerability of an inhaled dose (1.5 mg/kg) of ALX-0171, administered
once daily for three consecutive days. The results from this study demonstrated
that ALX-0171 was safe and well tolerated, had a significant and immediate
impact on viral replication and that it had an encouraging initial indication of
therapeutic effect.
The benign safety profile of inhaled ALX-0171 observed so far supports the study
of increased doses of inhaled ALX-0171 in the Phase IIb RESPIRE efficacy trial,
to evaluate the maximum potential of this novel drug candidate and to support
selection of the optimal dose for future development and commercialisation.
The RESPIRE study will consist of two parts. The first part will be a sequential
dose escalation that will include three cohorts of 12 subjects each of whom will
be randomly (3:1 ratio) assigned to receive inhaled ALX-0171 or inhaled placebo.
The first cohort will evaluate the safety of inhaled ALX-0171 at a dose of 3.0
mg/kg. After the last subject in this cohort has completed treatment, an
independent data monitoring committee (DMC) will review the safety data and
advise the Company on proceeding to the next cohort with a dose of 6.0 mg/kg,
and the same procedure will then be used prior to the third cohort which will be
dosed at 9.0 mg/kg. Recruitment will be paused while the DMC reviews each data
set. Following completion of the sequential dose escalation part, the remaining
144 subjects will be randomly assigned in a 1:1:1:1 ratio to one of the three
dose groups of inhaled ALX-0171 (3.0 mg/kg, 6.0 mg/kg and 9.0 mg/kg) or inhaled
placebo. Subjects will receive once daily doses for three consecutive days and
the total study duration per subject will be 28 days.
The primary endpoint of the study is to evaluate the anti-viral effect of
inhaled ALX-0171 measured in nasal swabs, which will be determined by the time
needed for the viral load (as assessed by plaque assay) to drop below the
quantification limit. Secondary endpoints include safety, pharmacokinetics,
clinical activity with assessment of composite clinical scores such as the
Global Severity Score (using data on feeding intolerance, medical interventions,
respiratory distress, apnoea, general condition and fever)[4]; and time to
clinical response (i.e. time needed to achieve adequate oxygen saturation and
oral feeding ).
About RSV and ALX-0171
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is the most common cause of lower respiratory
tract infections and the leading viral cause of severe lower respiratory tract
disease in infants and young children worldwide. It is the primary cause of
infant hospitalisation and virus associated deaths in infants, with estimated
global annual infection and hospitalisation rates of 34 million and 3-4 million
respectively(2). It is associated with an estimated 3,000-8,500 deaths in
infants <2 years globally per year[5], and it has been linked to an increased
risk of asthma development later in life[6].
Current treatment of RSV infections is primarily focussed on symptomatic relief,
hence the need for an effective and specific anti-RSV therapeutic.
Ablynx's ALX-0171 has been developed to address this unmet medical need and is a
potential breakthrough for the treatment of RSV infection. This wholly-owned
trivalent Nanobody binds to the F-protein of RSV, thereby inhibiting viral
replication and neutralising RSV activity by blocking virus uptake into cells.
The physical robustness of the Nanobody allows administration via inhalation
directly to the site of infection, i.e. the respiratory tracts. ALX-0171 has
shown a potent anti-viral effect against a broad range of RSV strains in vitro
and it has demonstrated a marked therapeutic effect following administration via
nebulisation in a neonatal animal model for infant RSV infection[7]. Repeated
daily inhalation of ALX-0171 was proven to be well-tolerated in multiple Phase I
clinical studies in adults and a Phase I/IIa study in hospitalised infants with
a RSV infection. In addition, repeated daily inhalation of ALX-0171 had an
immediate and significant impact on viral replication and an encouraging initial
therapeutic effect in a Phase I/IIa study in hospitalised infants with a RSV
infection.
About Ablynx
Ablynx is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of Nanobodies®,
proprietary therapeutic proteins based on single-domain antibody fragments,
which combine the advantages of conventional antibody drugs with some of the
features of small-molecule drugs. Ablynx is dedicated to creating new medicines
which will make a real difference to society. Today, the Company has more than
45 proprietary and partnered programmes in development in various therapeutic
areas including inflammation, haematology, immuno-oncology, oncology and
respiratory disease. The Company has collaborations with multiple pharmaceutical
companies including AbbVie, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eddingpharm, Genzyme, Merck &
Co., Inc., Merck KGaA, Novartis, Novo Nordisk and Taisho Pharmaceuticals. The
Company is headquartered in Ghent, Belgium. More information can be found on
www.ablynx.com.
For more information, please contact
Ablynx:
Dr Edwin Moses
CEO
t: +32 (0)9 262 00 07
m: +32 (0)473 39 50 68
e: edwin.moses(at)ablynx.com
Marieke Vermeersch
Director IR & Corporate Communications
t: +32 (0)9 262 00 82
m: +32 (0)479 49 06 03
e: marieke.vermeersch(at)ablynx.com
Follow us on Twitter (at)AblynxABLX
Ablynx media/analyst relations
FTI Consulting:
Julia Phillips, Brett Pollard, Mo Noonan, Matthew Moss
t: +44 20 3727 1000
e: ablynx(at)fticonsulting.com
