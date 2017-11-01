(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
MOSCOW, Jan. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world's tallest cylindrical
aquarium housing an elevator ride and walk-through tunnel debuted at the new
Oceania Mall in Moscow, Russia. The 24 meter tall acrylic aquarium designed and
built by International Concept Management (ICM), is now the focal point for the
state-of-the-art shopping center in Russia's capital city.
ICM designed the aquarium to offer an engaging experience and serve as the
centerpiece for shoppers at the mall. To achieve this, ICM designed and built an
aquarium that would be architecturally stunning, yet completely immerse guests
in an underwater environment.
The result is an aquarium 24 meters tall and 10 meters wide, holding 900,000
liters of saltwater. ICM has extensive experience with complex engineering and
sophisticated designs, but the Oceania Mall Aquarium challenged the team and
pushed the boundaries of creativity. ICM's design team added additional viewing
port holes at the bottom of the aquarium and a walk-through tunnel as visitors
exit the panoramic elevator on the top floor of the mall.
ICM not only designed, built, and commissioned the record-setting aquarium, but
managed the installation in its entirety. Fifty-six total pieces of acrylic were
shipped to Moscow and bonded together in specially built technical rooms, a
temperature-sensitive process that was successfully carried out despite it being
the middle of winter in Moscow. The acrylic pieces were so heavy once they were
bonded together, the largest crane in Russia was required to lift the pieces
from the technical rooms into their final location inside the shopping mall. The
entire process from design through completion took approximately fifteen months.
"Many aspects of this project were quite technical and challenging, but we had
considerable experience to rely on," said Andrius Vengalis, ICM's on-site
Project Manager. "Our team executed this project perfectly and we couldn't be
more pleased with the outcome of the Oceania Mall Aquarium."
There are over 3,200 artificial corals installed in the tank to create a
realistic environment for the thousands of aquatic animals living inside. The
elevator, which is the tallest hydraulic elevator in the world, brings guests
face-to-face with 50 different species of sharks, rays, and fish and is open to
the public during normal mall hours.
