(firmenpresse) - CONCORD, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- ProcessUnity, a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk management, today announced that it finished 2016 with record customer and revenue growth, led by demand for its Third-Party Risk Management and Policy and Procedure Management solutions.

ProcessUnity's 2016 highlights include:

In 2016, ProcessUnity tripled its customer base and grew revenue by 84 percent with significant wins at large corporations. Today, more than 25 percent of ProcessUnity's customers are Fortune 1000 companies.

ProcessUnity gained broad industry acceptance in 2016 with major deployments in the pharmaceutical, healthcare payer and provider, mortgage servicing, asset management, payment card services, automotive finance, personal lending, retail, manufacturing, and high technology industries. The diverse, cross-industry adoption demonstrates the flexibility and configurability of the company's Software-as-a-Service platform.

In 2016, business partners of all types embraced the ProcessUnity platform. Consultants, third-party content providers, and managed service providers leveraged the platform's configuration, integration, and reporting capabilities to deliver value to their clients.

Through several platform and solution releases, ProcessUnity introduced new capabilities designed to shorten implementation times and make customer risk management programs more effective and efficient. In addition to new capabilities for Third-Party Risk Management (service-level agreements and metrics tracking, Microsoft Word integration, assessment questionnaire enhancements), ProcessUnity introduced a new solution that helps customers automate Policy and Procedure Management programs.

"ProcessUnity's continued market momentum is a direct result of our focus on customer results," said Sean Cronin, President of ProcessUnity. "Our extremely flexible platform allows us to deliver risk and compliance automation to organizations of all types and sizes, at a reasonable price. Customers give us high marks for our intuitive user interface, the ability to configure each solution, and our rapid deployment times. Each of these factors contributed to our record-breaking 2016, and we are excited to continue that trend in 2017."

Leading organizations rely on ProcessUnity's to assess, measure and mitigate risk, and ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. As cloud-based technology, ProcessUnity deploys quickly with minimal effort from customers and their IT resources. Product enhancements are installed frequently, immediately, and automatically, and require no work from the customer. The inherent efficiency of the platform delivers faster, better results, and the ability to scale governance, risk, and compliance programs over time.

ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk management and service delivery management. The company's software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. For public companies and regulated industries, ProcessUnity delivers effective governance and control, vendor risk mitigation, and regulatory compliance. For benefit plan administrators and other financial service firms, ProcessUnity controls complex product offerings and strengthens client service experience. ProcessUnity is used by the world's leading commercial enterprises.

