Media Advisory: PIPSC President Debi Daviau to Speak on Ongoing Phoenix Pay Problems

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada (PIPSC) President Debi Daviau will hold a press conference tomorrow on Parliament Hill about the Phoenix pay system's ongoing problems and outline a key demand of the government.

PIPSC represents some 55,000 public-sector scientists and other professionals across the country, most of them employed by the federal government.

We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

