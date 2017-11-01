Juice It Up! Ranked 270 in Entrepreneur's 38th Annual Franchise 500

Premier Raw Juice & Smoothie Chain Recognized as a Strong Franchise Opportunity

(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- , one of the nation's leading raw juice bar and hand-crafted smoothie franchises, is proud to announce that it has been ranked at number 270 on 2017 Annual Franchise 500® List, the world's most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 38th annual report reveals the industries poised for growth and Juice It Up! ranked high within the booming raw juice and smoothie segment. With nearly 1,000 franchises analyzed, Juice It Up! was selected based on criteria such as size, current growth trajectory, and financial strength and stability.

"We are honored that Juice It Up! has been recognized among the best 2017 franchises by the industry authorities at Entrepreneur Magazine," said Frank Easterbrook, Juice It Up! CEO. "As an established brand in the popular raw juice bar and smoothie category, we've developed a proven formula for success; it's our unparalleled experience that allows us to grow smartly and provide our franchise partners with tried and true support, while continuing to evolve the Juice It Up! brand in a way that strongly resonates with our loyal guests."

The Entrepreneur recognition follows the close of Juice It Up!'s 4th consecutive growth quarter, reporting a positive trend in both Same Store Sales and AUV's in 2016. Furthermore, it's already been a big year of accolades for the brand, including being named a 2017 "Best for Vets" Franchise by Military Times. Committed to the sustainable success of its franchise partners, Juice It Up!'s recent addition of a cold-pressed bottled juice line adds yet another revenue stream for franchisees and an extra level of convenience for guests. These industry accomplishments continue to solidify Juice It Up!'s position as a leader, and the people's choice, in the thriving raw juice and smoothie segment.

Over the past 22 years, trendsetting menu innovation and the brand's commitment to serving delicious products designed to fuel an active lifestyle, has enabled Juice It Up! to sustain its solid position in the marketplace. With 88 locations currently open and over 12 in development across California, New Mexico, Oregon, and Texas, Juice It Up! is awarding a variety of franchise opportunities including area development, single unit, and non-traditional store fronts such as college campuses, airports and gyms across Juice It Up!'s target markets. With a franchisee-focused culture, Juice It Up! continues to attract highly-qualified franchise operators to grow with the brand. Ideal franchisees possess an entrepreneurial spirit, a creative local store marketing mindset, and are passionate about living a healthy lifestyle.

"We spend months gathering and crunching data in order to produce the Franchise 500 ranking. We're proud of the result and the way it continues to be a resource for the franchise community," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur. "Like every industry, franchising is ever-evolving and must smartly react to new technologies and consumer demands. We know it takes a lot to stay competitive, and are excited to celebrate those that do it best."

Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® ranking has been a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for entrepreneurs for 38 years. The list is compiled annually based on traditional metrics like unit growth, investment cost and brand stability, as well as internal support provided to franchisees, length of training, brand awareness and social media tactics, and financial data. The view Juice It Up! in the complete list of rankings, visit: .

To learn more about the benefits of owning a Juice It Up! straight from current franchisees, watch and visit for additional franchising details.

Juice It Up!

