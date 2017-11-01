       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


OK2 Minerals to Release Drill Results and Hold Conference Call January 12

ID: 517091
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- OK2 Minerals Ltd., (the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: OK) will be hosting a conference call to discuss its drill results from the 2016 exploration season at its wholly owned Pyramid Copper Gold project in northern British Columbia.

The Company will hold the conference call on Thursday, January 12, 2017, at 6:00am Pacific Time (9:00AM EST) to discuss the results to be released at 5:00AM PST (8:00AM EST)

An accompanying presentation for the call will be available on the corporate website at

Details of the conference call:

A playback of the conference call will be available by calling toll free: 1-866-521-4909

About OK2 Minerals

OK2 Minerals Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: OK) is a Canadian-based junior exploration company with two very prospective copper-gold exploration projects: the Pyramid project and the Kinskuch project, both located in northwestern British Columbia adjacent to or within the "Golden Triangle".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF OK2 MINERALS LTD.

Minaz Devji, CEO and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:
OK2 Minerals Ltd.
Mike Devji
(604) 258-8666


Investor Relations
Kin Communications
1-866-684-6730 (toll-free)



More information:
http://www.ok2minerals.com/



Keywords (optional):

ok2-minerals-ltd,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 01/11/2017 - 21:00
Language: English
News-ID 517091
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: OK2 Minerals Ltd.
Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA


Number of hits: 57

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 56.440
Registriert Heute: 37
Registriert Gestern: 44
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 182


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z