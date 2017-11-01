       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


Media Advisory: Member of Parliament Steven MacKinnon to Unveil the Official Program for the 39th Winterlude

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 01/11/17 -- Steven MacKinnon, Member of Parliament (Gatineau), on behalf of the Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, will be in Ottawa on Thursday to officially unveil the activities taking place during the 39th edition of Winterlude. He will be joined by Jim Watson, Mayor of Ottawa, and Maxime Pedneaud-Jobin, Mayor of Gatineau.

Mr. MacKinnon will also be joined by performers from the Sub-Zero Concert Series, Inuit Elder David Serkoak, and Annie Blanchard.

This great winter celebration will be taking place in Ottawa-Gatineau from February 3 to 20, 2017.

Please note that all details are subject to change. All times are local.

The details are as follows:

Contacts:
For more information (media only):
Pierre-Olivier Herbert
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
819-997-7788

Media Relations
Canadian Heritage
819-994-9101
1-866-569-6155



More information:
http://www.pch.gc.ca



